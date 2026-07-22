Video and Drone Cameras Assist with Water Rescue

Staff Report

Emergency personnel used drone video and live camera feeds to help rescue two people struggling in the water near the breakers at Eliot Circle on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, the regional dispatch center got a call reporting two people struggling in the water near the breakers.

Because the incident happened during the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, police and fire personnel working the event detail also responded.

Public Safety personnel at the festival Unified Command Center used drone video from Revere Police, live cameras along the festival site from State Police, and information from the regional dispatch center to ascertain the location of the people.

With the assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit, the fire department used its Zodiac watercraft to get out to the stranded people and safely get them to shore. The two people were assessed by Cataldo Ambulance Service and released, according to fire officials.