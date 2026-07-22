Attorney whose love for the law was only surpassed by his love for his family

Arthur (“Chip” ) Ercolini of Revere, formerly of Somerville, passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2026, at the age of 83.

Born in Boston on July 5, 1943, to the late Arthur P. Ercolini Sr., and Lucia R. (Zammarchi), Arthur was raised in Somerville where he raised his own family of four. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Sheila L. (Holland).

He was a true gentleman with a heart of gold. His family meant everything to him, and he spent his life surrounded by his wife and children, always available to listen, hold a sleeping grandchild or tell a story. Arthur always had a book (or two) nearby, never passed a statue or monument without reading the inscription, and shared his love of history with anyone who had time to listen and learn.

Arthur was a man who believed in the power of education, graduating from Northeastern University and Suffolk Law School, even when it meant working full-time, going back to night school with three children at home and working security on the side to make ends meet. His dedication and hard work led him to become an accomplished attorney, serving 20 years as a noted consumer advocate in his role of Vice President for the Better Business Bureau. He spent the last 25 years of his career continuing to fight for the underdog, representing indigent defendants in private practice alongside his oldest daughter, Jennifer. His love for the law was only surpassed by his love for his family.

Before becoming a lawyer, he was an assistant editor for the Somerville Journal and worked as a reporter for the Worcester Telegraph and Gazette.

Arthur was not just a man of law and letters; he was also a loyal lifelong fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox, and he held his Somerville High School football days dear to his heart.

He was the devoted father of Arthur P. Ercolini III and his wife, Angela of Billerica, Jennifer Lamanna-Bartenbach and her husband, Michael of Boston, Rena Fitzpatrick and her partner, Tom of Nashua, NH, and Michael Ercolini and his wife, Rachel of Wakefield. He was an adored grandfather of nine: Anthony, James, Katherine, Olivia, Jack, Erica, Sam, Dakota, and Chandler and the cherished great-grandfather of Theo; dear brother of the late Walter Ercolini; caring brother-in-law to Maureen Barton and Thomas Holland. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His absence leaves a void in the lives of those who loved him, yet his spirit continues to live on in their hearts. His stories, wisdom, and love will continue to inspire and guide his family and friends.

His funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Private Interment will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Comfort Cases, 9300 Gaither Rd, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or at www.comfortcases.org or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com