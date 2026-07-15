Council requests increased patrols on Tuttle Street

Several city councillors are looking for increased police patrols on Tuttle Street due to alleged suspicious activity in the area.

The motion was introduced by Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro and Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya.

“I’ve been getting multiple phone calls about suspicious activity,” said Cogliandro. “I don’t want to say what I’ve been told, they are just allegations, but I am hoping we can get some more patrols down there to monitor what is going on at night.”

Guarino-Sawaya said the marshy land in question is part of the Amazon facility’s property, and asked that Amazon be added to the motion and asked to help clean and clear the property.

“My family also lives around that area and I understand these concerns firsthand,” said Guarino-Sawaya.

The Ward 5 Councillor said there have been issues on the property in past years, as well.

“The area they are talking about is that marshy area that Amazon owns and … there are tents back there and there are a bunch of people that end up doing suspicious things,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “Last year, they did make people leave that area, but now with the overgrowth that is there, you can barely see what is happening.”

She said Amazon should cut down and clear the brush on the property so that there is more visibility when the police do patrol.

In other business at Monday night’s meeting, Cogliandro introduced a motion asking the mayor request that the police chief provide the council with a report detailing fireworks enforcement activities conducted between July 1 July 8, including, but not limited to, the number of citations issued, warnings given, arrests made, and any other enforcement actions taken during that period.

“They are illegal, we have an ordinance, I just want to know what the police department is doing about it,” said Cogliandro. “I see both sides of it, I’m a dog owner and I have to spend the night in my house holding my dogs that get very nervous. But I understand the enjoyment of them, but also it is against the law to have them, so I’m just curious to know what is being done on the enforcement end.”