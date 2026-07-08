The Qoshia Family Receives BIC Home Pride Award

The BIC recently awarded their Home Pride Award, as well as a $25 gift card donated by Shirley Hardware of Winthrop, to the Qoshia Family of Bellingham Ave. in Beachmont.

Julia (Zyliha) has called Beachmont home since 1999, and discovered Revere to be a beautiful, welcoming, and walkable community. She has lovingly dedicated herself to her front-yard garden, learning over the years what thrives and what doesn’t. She takes pride in keeping her home’s exterior vibrant and green year-round, tending to her flowers with patience, care, and a true gardener’s touch.

When the city recently repaired the surrounding streets, Julia advocated for a tree to be planted in front of her home to help improve the air quality in the neighborhood. She thoughtfully maintained it as it grew, carefully trimming branches to ensure they would not interfere with pedestrians passing by.

Each morning, Julia can be seen sweeping the sidewalk in front of her home, saw well as the surrounding area, a meaningful tradition she brought from her home country of Albania, where caring for one’s community and keeping shared spaces clean is deeply valued. She also has a lifelong passion for cooking and baking, having worked as a baker for more than 45 years.

Julia cares deeply for both her family and her garden. In warmer months, she spends hours nurturing her plants and helping flowers bloom. In the winter, she brings that warmth indoors, filling her home with thriving potted plants. She fills the house with the comforting aromas of homemade meals and freshly baked treats, especially for her grandson, Dardan (Dan) who recently graduated high school with honors and was accepted into the honors program at Suffolk University.

No matter how full her days are, Julia always makes time for a peaceful walk to the beach, where she can relax, reflect, and find inspiration.

Pictured in the front row are Julia Qoshia and her grandson Darden Qoshia, with her daughter Monika Qoshia standing directly behind them, surrounded by members of the Beachmont Improvement Committee.