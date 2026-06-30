Two New Police Officers Sworn in at City Hall

By Adam Swift

Two new Revere Police Officers were sworn in at City Hall last week.

Mayor Patrick Keefe, Police Chief Maria LaVita and several other local leaders were on hand to welcome David Riccio Jr. and Esau Lemus Aguilar to the Revere Police Department.

Keefe thanked the officers and their families for their willingness to serve the city.

“We know that that job can trickle into the day-to-day that can happen in your life,” said Keefe, who acknowledged Aguilar and Riccio’s family members who were in attendance. “I congratulate you on the work you have done so far, I welcome you to our family, and I look forward to the things you are going to do in the future.”

State Representative Jeff Turco noted that with the 250th anniversary of the founding of America this year, that the country can only survive if good men and women step up to serve their country and communities.

“Every day in Revere, 100-plus firemen and women, 100-plus police officers go out there and do their job to protect us, to keep us safe so that we can put our heads on a pillow at night and know that our children are safe,” said Turco. “When the city of Revere runs these (soccer) watch parties, hundreds and thousands of people come out to watch FIFA World Cup, and no incidents of substance happen there. Why? Because we have a police department that brings respect, where citizens of the community value the work that they do every day and they value the work that (the new officers) are going to do.

“So the challenge for you is to always remember that your task is to always embolden the public to believe in you and to make sure that you always work with integrity, that you look to your leaders and your fellow officers to always do the job in a way that brings credit upon you, your department, and also, most importantly, your family and your loved ones.”

LaVita noted that both new officers were born and raised in Revere.

“We love to see that; it gives a great advantage, not just because they know the streets, but because they know their community,” she said.