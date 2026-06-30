Revere Democratic City Committee Chair Minnah Sheikh honored as 2026 Commonwealth Heroine

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women has recognized the 2026 Commonwealth Heroine Award honorees. The annual awards ceremony took place at the State House and honors women across the Commonwealth for their extraordinary contributions to their local communities through public and community service. Among this year’s honorees is Minnah Sheikh, a City of Revere resident, Chair of the Revere Democratic City Committee and member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee, was nominated by Representative Jessica Giannino.

“Minnah’s dedication to public service, grassroots organizing, and civic engagement has made a lasting impact on communities across Massachusetts. Through her tireless leadership and unwavering commitment to empowering others, she exemplifies the very spirit of this award. I am so proud to congratulate Minnah on this well-deserved recognition as an Unsung Heroine,” said Representative Jessica Ann Giannino (D-Revere).

“Minnah is a rising star and community heroine she doesn’t just inspire—she builds, connects, and organizes others to turn vision into collective action,” said City of Revere Mayor, Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the Commonwealth Heroine Award. Growing up in Revere, I was surrounded by leaders who showed me what is possible when you put community first. I am so grateful to Representative Giannino for this recognition and for the opportunity to continue building on the example those leaders have set,” said Minnah Sheikh.

Minnah exemplifies the spirit of an Unsung Heroine through her tireless, often behind-the-scenes work to strengthen democracy, uplift communities, and expand civic participation across Massachusetts. A proud Revere native, she has dedicated her career to public service, grassroots organizing, and coalition-building, consistently prioritizing community impact over recognition.

Minnah brings deep experience in Massachusetts politics, having managed and supported more than ten electoral and issue-based campaigns at the municipal, legislative, and statewide levels, including ballot question initiatives. Her work has helped elect local leaders, shape public policy outcomes, and build durable grassroots infrastructure across the Commonwealth. She has served as a Community Captain for Senator Ed Markey’s re-election campaign and as a Regional Organizing Director during the 2022 gubernatorial cycle, taking on leadership roles that required strategic vision, persistence, and a deep commitment to voter engagement. Beyond electoral politics, Minnah’s dedication to service is evident in her work as Organizing Lead for A Healthier Democracy, where she helped register low-income patients for federal benefits across ten health clinics in Boston and Houston—meeting people where they are and ensuring access to critical resources.

Today, Minnah continues her public service as Chair of the Revere Democratic City Committee and as a member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee, playing a key role in strengthening local party infrastructure and encouraging civic participation in her home community. She is an Unsung Heroine in the truest sense—steadfast, principled, and deeply committed to empowering others.