Rita T. Petrozzelli

Her life was built around her family, her faith and the Catholic Churches in Revere and East Boston

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on June 24 in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Rita T. (Caristo) Petrozzelli, who passed away peacefully in the loving presence of her family on Tuesday, June 16th at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers, following a brief battle with cancer. She was 87 years old. Her funeral was conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, June 25th followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere. Interment immediately followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Rita was a native of East Boston. She was born in Boston on September 7, 1938, to her late parents, Salvatore and Mary (Ruotolo) Caristo. She was one of four children raised and educated in East Boston and a graduate of Boston Girl’s High in Roxbury, Class of 1956.

Rita worked for five years at an insurance company, before she married the love of her life, Pasquale “Pat” Petrozzelli. The couple lived in East Boston where they began their family together.

Rita was a devoted wife and mother to her two children. She devoted her time to her family and provided a home that was filled with love, happiness and faith. In 1978, the family relocated to Revere, where they enjoyed many happy years.

A woman of significant faith, she has been a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for over 48 years, as well as a member of their choir for 45 years. She was musically gifted, both vocally and on the piano. Rita learned to play the piano by listening. She took piano lessons as an adult and was told by her instructor after two years of lessons that more lessons were no longer necessary. For the dedication of the newly built Immaculate Conception Church in 1990, Rita wrote a special song for the joyous celebration. Rita was a very proud member of the St. Jude Shrine in Baltimore, Maryland since 1972 and she was a dedicated support member of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Rita’s life was built around her family, her faith and the Catholic Churches in Revere and East Boston.

The beloved wife of 65 ½ years to Pasquale C. “Pat” Petrozzelli of Revere and the loving mother of Patricia Petrozzelli and her fiancé, Alan Lord of Salem, New Hampshire, and Anthony Petrozzelli and his wife, Judith of Revere. she was the cherished grandmother of James P. Petrozzelli and his fiancée, Sharon Cadavid of Saugus and Hayley N. Petrozzelli of Revere; the dear sister of the late Viola Mercurio, Rocco Caristo, Robert Caristo and his surviving wife, Ann Caristo of Wakefield and the treasured sister-in-law of Angelo Petrozzelli and his wife, Kathleen of Haverhill and the late Louise Petrozzelli. She is also lovingly survived by seven nieces and nephews and 14 grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Rita’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Jude Devotions, 512 W. Saratoga St., Baltimore, MD 21201. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.