Annual Community Resource Day and first-ever Community Baby Shower set for Friday

The City of Revere Public Health Department and Community Liaison Office will host the third annual Community Resource Day, and first-ever Community Baby Shower, on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 12:00pm-2:00pm at McMackin Veterans Memorial Park (249 Broadway).

Community Resource Day will bring together over 40 social support service organizations for Revere residents to access and engage with. This year, partner organizations include Cambridge Health Alliance, Revere Public Schools Parent Information Center, CAPIC Head Start, Women Encouraging Empowerment, and many others. In addition, city departments will be in attendance, including 311, Parks and Recreation, and Haas Health & Wellness. Free food and drinks will be available while supplies last.

In conjunction with Community Resource Day, the Department of Public Health will be hosting a Community Baby Shower event. Pre-registration is required. Instead of a traditional private baby shower, this event is focused on building community around new or expecting parents. Educational partners will be available for questions and demonstrations, including the American Red Cross, W.I.C., Massachusetts Injury Prevention Program, and others. The event will also feature a free store, a photo booth, and raffle giveaways. The first 30 pre-registered attendees will also receive a free diaper bag and diapers. The Community Baby Shower will be hosted inside the Legion Building (249 Broadway) during the Community Resource Event.

“Providing access to resources, and ensuring residents are aware of the multitude of organizations operating in Revere, are key components to a healthy and equitable community,” noted Chief of Health and Human Services, Lauren Buck, BSN, RN, MPH. “Our events on Friday are emblematic of the work our Public Health Department does year round to foster connections between community members and local organizations.”