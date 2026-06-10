Edwards votes in favor of correcting longstanding gap in teacher retirement program, RetirementPlus

The Massachusetts Senate today unanimously passed S.3109, An Act Relative to Teacher Retirement Elections, commonly known as RetirementPlus. This important legislation gives long-serving educators an opportunity to buy into the RetirementPlus program — an option they were unable to access when the system was first introduced in 2001.

When RetirementPlus launched, an estimated 6,500 to 8,500 teachers inadvertently missed the enrollment window. S.3109 corrects that long-standing gap by allowing eligible educators to make retroactive contributions, with interest, as though they had been enrolled over the past 25 years. This approach restores fairness for affected teachers while maintaining the long-term fiscal health of the retirement system.

What does this

legislation do?

Allows Longtime Teachers to Opt Into Savings Plan. Gives current teachers who were already active in 2001—when RetirementPlus was first made available—another chance to join the enhanced pension program.

Requires Back-Payments to Join. Stipulates that teachers who choose to join RetirementPlus through this one-time window must pay into the program with a make-up contribution equal to the amount they would have contributed if they had chosen to join prior to July 1, 2001, plus actuarial assumed interest.

Requires Due Notice to Teachers. Calls on the Teachers’ Retirement System and the Boston Retirement System to notify eligible teachers of this new one-time opportunity to join the RetirementPlus alternative superannuation retirement benefit program.

The opt-in window would be open from the effective date of this new law until June 30, 2027, ensuring ample time for teachers to be made aware, weigh their options, and choose whether to participate.

“Today’s vote reaffirms the Commonwealth’s commitment to our teachers,” said Senator Lydia Edwards, State Senator for the Third Suffolk District. “For too long, many dedicated educators were excluded from RetirementPlus due to missed enrollment deadlines, often caused by maternity leave, medical leave, or confusion during the program’s original rollout. This legislation corrects that inequity and ensures that teachers who have spent decades serving our students and communities can retire with the security they have earned. Our educators invest in the future every day—it is only right that we invest in theirs.”

S.3109 will now move to a conference committee for further consideration. To track the status of the bill, visit malegislature.gov.