Obituaries 6-10-26

Anne T. McCarthy

Her life was focused on her family and her children’s pets

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, June 11th from 5: to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Anne. T. (Sciarappa) McCarthy who died on Thursday, June 4th at theBeth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston following a brief illness. She was 62 years old. The family will honor Anne’s life by sharing words of remembrance beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Interment will be held privately.

Anne was born in Cambridge on July 24, 1963, to her parents, Walter and Sandra

Sciarappa. She was one of two girls happily raised and educated in Malden. Anne was a graduate of Malden High School, Class of 1981. She briefly attended college before focusing on her career in banking. Anne worked for several local banks, including Bank of America and M&TmBank. She rose to the title of Senior Relationship Liaison. Anne worked in Banking for over 40

years until the time of her passing.

Anne married the love of her life, Thomas McCarthy, on April 1, 1990. The couple began their life in Malden, then later relocated to Revere in 1997.

Anne was a loving wife and mother and cared for her family immensely. Anne was an avid reader and would never leave her house without a book or iPad in her hand. She was a huge collector of things, such as Legos, Snoopy memorabilia, Care Bears, and Funko Pops. Her life was focused on her family and her children’s pets; they meant the world to her.

Anne’s passing due to her illness was very sudden and is devastating, but she would like her memory to be a happy one. We will honor her and celebrate her life.

The beloved wife of the late Thomas E. McCarthy of 29 years, she was the loving mother of Teresa A. O’Hara and her husband, Revere Police Detective, Kevin O’Hara and Amanda M. Esiason and her husband, Justin Esiason of Sturbridge; the devoted daughter of the late Sandra (Wright) Yovienne and Walter A. Sciarappa; the cherished sister of Catherine M. Murray of Malden; the dear sister-in-law of Kathleen E. Maxwell of Hooksett, NH and Joseph F. McCarthy of Rockland. Anne is also the proud “fur baby grandparent” of Mr. Maple, Bean and Soup. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations in Anne’s name can be sent to BIDMC Gynecology & Oncology Department, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Edward Minor

Original Savio Spartan

Ed Minor, a member of the first graduating Class in 1962 at St. Dominic Savio High School, passed away on June 6th after an extended illness.

He was also on Savio’s first basketball team to make it into the state tournament then called the Tech Tourney.

Ed went on to Boston College and had a long career as a financial manager including a stint as the Executive Director of Savio Preparatory High School, the successor school to St. Dominic Savio that he helped establish when the school transitioned to an independent Catholic school in 1992.

“Ed was a true Catholic gentleman of the highest caliber. A man of deep faith, integrity, kindness, and devotion to his family, he lived his life as a witness to Christ’s love and touched the lives of many through his humility, generosity, and unwavering commitment to others,” said Fr. DiPerri, a longtime friend of Ed’s and Pastor at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted in Waltham where Ed’s wife, Chandra, serves as Principal of Our Lady’s Academy.

Ed devoted many years to Savio as an alumnus and was a long-term member of the Savio Prep Board of Trustees serving as the school’s Treasurer.

“When the alumni took on the responsibility for operating Savio as an independent school, Ed was instrumental in developing the financial plan for the school and gave the Board and the Savio community budgets and reports without which we would have been struggling,” said Chuck Famolare, Savio Class of 1975 and a longtime member of the Savio Prep Board of Trustees. “He always had the long-term financial health of the school as his core concern and no one worked harder on that than Ed.”

Ed always credited Fr. Joseph Caselli, SDB and St. Dominic Savio’s first Principal with fostering his unwavering dedication to Savio. It was because of Fr. Caselli that Ed decided to attend Savio as a freshman from Everett in 1958 when there were no upper classmen despite having several alternatives like Boston College High School and Christopher Columbus High School that were both well-established Catholic high schools at the time.

“Father Caselli was a unique and inspiring Principal and I just felt like this would be the place for me, and it was,” said Ed during the dedication of Fr. Caselli’s portrait in 1993.

“When the call came to take on the responsibility for Savio in 1992, Ed did not hesitate one moment to lend his support and expertise to the newly organized Savio Prep Board of Trustees.

He gave us the confidence that we needed to move forward and continue the legacy of St. Dominic Savio High School,” according to Ed Gotgart, Class of 1964 and longtime Chair of the Board of Trustees at Savio Prep. “I had looked up to Ed as a freshman when I entered Savio and I knew that he was a special kind of leader. He was a true? Savio Spartan and we are so grateful that he gave so much to his alma mater.”