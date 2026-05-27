Traffic Commission Approves Trial for Parking Restrictions on Revere Street

By Journal Staff

The Revere Traffic Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, May 21, in the City Councillor Joseph A. Del Grosso City Council Chambers at Revere City Hall.

DPW Director Christopher Ciaramella presided over the session that was attended by Police Chief Maria LaVita, Fire Chief James Cullen, City Engineer Nick Rystrom, and Chief of Planning and Community Development Tom Skwierawski.

The first matter taken up was a request to amend Title 10 of the Revised Ordinances of the City of Revere.

“The objective of these updates is to provide vendors and members of the

public with definitive, unambiguous ordinance language that can be

accurately mapped to their corresponding violation. These amendments do

not propose any new prohibitions, increased fines, or changes to existing

parking restrictions,” said Ciaramella.

Parking Director Zach Babo spoke on behalf of the amendments, stating that the purpose merely is to update outdated language in the city’s ordinances. This is more of a housekeeping item to make sure that our presently ambiguous language is made clear,” said Babo, “and to replace some old language, such as hackneys — there are no longer any horses-and-buggies in the city — as well as make clear the appeals processes.”

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the amendments.

Next up was a request to amend Schedule XI of Title 10 (Handicapped Person Parking) by adding 54 Carlson Avenue. Richard Serino spoke in favor of the measure, noting that it is for the benefit of his grandmother, who has some ambulatory issues. The commission unanimously approved the measure.

The commission then took up an amendment to Schedule VIII (Parking Restrictions Generally of the Revised Ordinances of the City of Revere) by inserting the following: “No Parking Anytime on Revere St. easterly from Bellingham St. to North Shore Road.”

Ward 5 City Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya spoke in favor of the amendment. “This Is the easiest way to let the traffic flow a little better on Revere St. There are four or five cars parked there during the day,” said Guarino-Sawaya.

“I think this would be a good idea,” said Ciaramella. “If there are issues down the road, we can address it.”

“I also think it is a good idea,” added Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky. “We can try it out and see how it works.”

Babo queried whether the neighborhood residents had been canvassed and pointed out that about 15 spaces would be lost. He also suggested that perhaps a change in the traffic light sequence at Revere St. and No. Shore Rd. might be a better way to address the issue.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the measure with the provisos, suggested by Rystrom and Skwierawsk, that the new restrictions be done on a 90-day trial basis and that data be compiled to see if there is an improvement in the traffic flow.

The next matters were two amendments to Schedule V of Title 10 (One Way Streets) by adding: Genessee Street northbound to Mountain Avenue and Furness St. southbound to Park Avenue.

Ward 4 City Councillor Paul Argenzio said that the residents were strongly in favor of the measures, though some expressed concerns about speeding, Argenzio noted that a Genessee St. resident has petitioned to see whether a speed bump might be appropriate to address the speeding problem.

The commissioners unanimously approved the changes.

Next up was an amendment to Schedule IV of Title 10 (Isolated Stop Signs) by adding the following: Walnut Place westbound at Sumner Street.

Novoselsky spoke in favor of adding the stop sign. “Walnut Place s a small street and people are flying down it to take the turn onto Sumner St. Hopefully, the stop sign there will slow them down and prevent any accidents,” Novoselsky said.

“This is a fair ask,” said Ciaramella. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the measure.

Next up was another request from Novoselsky for a new stop sign, this one at Overlook Ave. eastbound at Campbell Ave.

“This is another T-intersection and people are coming out of Overlook onto Campbell and are not stopping even though they can’t see around the corner because of parked cars. This is a safety measure,” the veteran councilor told the commission.

“A stop sign is absolutely required here,” said Rystrom.

The next matter was a request to remove a handicapped parking sign at 54 Eastern Ave. because it no longer is needed at that location. The commission unanimously approved removing the sign.

The commission then took up new business. The first item was a proposal to add a handicapped parking sign at 77 Reservoir Avenue. The commission unanimously moved the matter to a public hearing next month.

The commission also moved to a public hearing a measure put forward by Ward 3 Councillor Nicholas Cogliandro to place No Parking Anytime signage on Ensign Street westerly from Hauman Street to Sullivan Street. It was noted that all properties have a driveway on the opposite side of the proposed new signage.

Next up were requests from Novoselsky to add stop signs at Centennial Ave. both eastbound and westbound at Campbell Ave.; at Shirley Ave. eastbound at Thornton Street; and at Shirley Ave. eastbound at Nahant Ave.

Novoselsky noted that stop signs at the latter two locations already are in place, but are not officially listed in the city’s ordinances. The commission voted to move all of the requests to a public hearing at its next meeting.

The final matter was a request from Argenzio to add 24/7 Resident Parking Sticker Only restrictions on Prospect Ave. northeast from Broadway to 74 Prospect Ave. and on Reservoir Ave. northeast from 6 to 46 Reservoir Ave. Argenzio said that resident-only parking restrictions already exist for overnight, but Broadway shoppers (who are avoiding parking meters) and MBTA bus commuters are parking there all day during the day.

The commission unanimously moved these matters to a public hearing for its next meeting.