Feliciano Sworn in as Ward 2 School Comm. Member

Staff report

New Ward 2 School Committee

member Rafael Feliciano

with Superintendent of

Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly.

Rafael Feliciano was recently sworn in as the new school committee for Ward 2.

Feliciano replaces former Ward 2 School Committee member Alexander Rhalimi, who stepped down from his post last week.

Per the City charter, Feliciano, who came in second place in the race for the seat last fall, was sworn by the City Clerk to fill this absence for the remainder of the term, according to a statement for Mayor Patrick Keefe’s office. The mayor’s office did not state why Rhalimi stepped down from his post.

At a meeting last week, school committee member John Kingston noted that Rhalimi was one of the three members of the committee’s ways and means subcommittee. Kingston stated that it was important to fill in a third position as the committee continues discussions of the district budget for the next fiscal year.

School Committee vice-chair Jacqueline Monterroso said the third position on the subcommittee would be filled, but likely with a member of the school committee who was already a member as of last week.