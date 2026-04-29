Keefe joins Revere leaders to announce ‘Field of Play’ events

Summer Tourism initiative for soccer fans will include free activities and events on America’s First Public Beach and near MBTA hubs

Special to the Journal

Amidst lively youth pickup soccer games, the City of Revere and Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. today joined with local business and civic leaders at Rumney Marsh Academy to announce the City’s “Field of Play” summer tourism initiative, inviting residents and visitors to share in the excitement of the World Cup across every corner of the city.

“As a city that has more than a quarter of our residents hailing from countries across Latin America, North Africa, and Europe, the number of international soccer fans in Revere is unmatched,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “As a community that is rich with diversity, we are going to have a series of free events that puts our culture and our business in the spotlight. This is about collaboration in excitement for FIFA, and strong partnerships between our public and private entities,” added Mayor Keefe.

Field of Play is a tourism-driven events series built around free FIFA World Cup watch parties and events – highlighting the City of Revere’s diverse community and culture; providing no-cost, safe places for families from across the region (and world) to enjoy the fun of the World Cup; and drive foot traffic to our small business districts in Revere

Joe Gravellese, City of Revere Community Development Planner and co-chair of the Field of Play Planning Committee, commented, “Revere Beach has long been a hub for fans celebrating the World Cup and this year will be no different. We are thrilled to plan a summer of events for fans of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate this tournament, and to promote Revere’s vibrant small business community.”

The City’s full suite of programming will include free public watch parties for marquee matches; partnerships with local bars, restaurants, and small businesses hosting their own tournament celebrations; family and recreational programming; and placemaking and public art that honor both the global game and the many cultures that call Revere home. At today’s press conference, the Mayor was joined by partners including Revere Chamber of Commerce President Don Martelli, Doug Manz, Partner, Chief Investment Officer at The HYM Investment Group, Shirley Ave Neighborhood Association member Josué Vides Erazo, Cesar Salazar, Director of Revere FC Bolts, and representatives from Revere’s small businesses, including Murray’s Tavern and Twisted Fate Brewing.

Don Martelli, President of the Revere Chamber of Commerce and Field of Play community partner, noted, “This partnership puts Revere’s small businesses at the center of a global moment. When fans come to our districts for these events, they’re not just watching the World Cup — they’re discovering the restaurants, shops, and neighborhoods that make Revere unlike anywhere else. That’s the kind of exposure you can’t buy, and our members are ready to welcome the world.”

Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the tournament on America’s First Public Beach, along the walkable and culturally rich Shirley Ave corridor, in the emerging Beachmont Square neighborhood at Suffolk Downs, and in Revere’s downtown. Each neighborhood will offer a unique matchday experience.

“The HYM Investment Group is proud to partner with Mayor Keefe and the City of Revere to make this an unforgettable summer at Suffolk Downs and Beachmont Square. With FIFA World Cup watch parties at The Yard, alongside incredible local businesses like Twisted Fate Brewery and The Point Barre and Yoga, we are excited to welcome residents and visitors from across the region to experience everything this community has to offer. Revere has always been a place that welcomes the world, and this summer we get to prove it,” said Doug Manz, Partner, Chief Investment Officer, The HYM Investment Group, LLC.

“Murray’s Tavern is very excited to be partners of Revere’s Field of Play Initiative. This collaborative teamwork along with Revere’s leaders and the Chamber of Commerce will create once in a lifetime memories for all ages! The excitement is at an all time high, and we will proudly showcase a taste of Murray’s diverse team, culinary flavor, and libations to both our neighbors and the world,” added John Murray, owner of Murray’s Tavern.

Field of Play

Schedule of Events

• USA World Cup Kickoff Party

Friday, June 12, 2026 | 3:00PM – 12:00AM

Waterfront Square (Dryft)

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, USA vs. Paraguay

• 2026 World Cup Kickoff Festival @ Suffolk Downs

Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 3:00PM – 9:00PM

The Yard @ Suffolk Downs

Qatar vs. Switzerland, Brazil vs. Morocco, Haiti vs. Scotland

• 2026 World Cup Festival and Ciclovia @ Shirley Avenue

Friday, June 19, 2026 | 3:00PM – 9:00PM

Shirley Avenue

USA vs. Australia, Scotland vs. Morocco, Brazil vs. Haiti

• Field of Play Youth Soccer Bonanza

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | 3:00PM – 9:00PM (final day of Revere Public Schools)

Harry Della Russo Stadium

Matchups to be confirmed

• 2026 World Cup Festival and Colombia Rally @ Suffolk Downs

*Revere has second largest Colombian population in the state

Saturday, June 27, 2026 | 3:00PM – 10:30PM

Suffolk Downs

Panama vs. England, Croatia vs. Ghana, Colombia vs. Portugal

• 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Festival @ Suffolk Downs

Matchups to be confirmed: Thursday, July 9 – Saturday, July 11, 2026

• 2026 World Cup Semifinal and Ciclovia @ Shirley Avenue

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 | 3:00PM – 6:00PM

Shirley Avenue Municipal Lot

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 | 3:00PM – 6:00PM

Shirley Avenue Municipal Lot

• Final Festival

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Location Tbd