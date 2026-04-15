Leave a Reply

Joan A. Iannone

Her legacy is one of unconditional love, generosity and a home that was always open to others

Family and friends are warmly invited to gather in remembrance of Joan A. (Sardina) Iannone, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 10th, at her home in Revere. She was 89 years old. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, April 17th, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. A Funeral Mass celebrating Joan’s life will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Parish – St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop. She will then be laid to rest at Winthrop Cemetery.

Joan was born on November 24, 1936, in Boston to her late parents, Stephen J. “Bing” Sardina and Angelina “Angie” (Intraversato) Sardina. Her childhood was spent in East Boston where she created long time friendships, family, and involvement in the East Boston community. A proud graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1954, she soon after married the love of her life, Pasquale “Patsy” Iannone, on February 5, 1956. Together, they built a life rich in family and tradition.

Joan dedicated many years and retired as a paraprofessional with BPS. During her time with BPS, she made many friendships from the different schools she worked in. Her favorite memories were in Milton, New Hampshire, at the family “Cottage.” It was a place where doors were always open, laughter was constant and Sunday dinners at 2 p.m. became a beloved tradition. If you were nearby, you were welcome—no questions asked. Her later years were spent at Jack Satter House with a beautiful view of Revere Beach.

Joan had a gift for bringing people together. She was an incredible cook and an even more beloved baker, filling homes and hearts with her creations. Known affectionately as “Ma” to many, her love extended far beyond her immediate family. She found joy in life’s simple pleasures—playing Scrabble (where she was unbeatable), bowling with friends, crocheting and even trying her hand at authentic Chinese cooking. In her later years, she also enjoyed time spent at Foxwoods and Encore, always embracing life love and happiness.

Joan’s greatest pride was her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale “Patsy” Iannone and a loving and devoted mother to Stephen Iannone and his wife, Sandy, Lisa Iannone, Michael Iannone and his wife, Marcy and the late David A. Iannone. She was a cherished grandmother to Derek Taft, Deanna Taft, Michael Dennis Iannone, and the late Dennis Taft and a proud great-grandmother to Jason David Taft. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends whose lives she touched deeply.

Joan’s legacy is one of unconditional love, generosity, and a home that was always open to others. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who were lucky enough to know her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Danny Buckley, Jr.

He was known as a great baseball player in the City of Revere

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, April 19th, from 2 to 5 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Danny Buckley, Jr., of Peabody, who passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, surrounded by his loving family. His Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Sunday, April 19, at 5 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Danny was born in Boston on March 23, 1946. He was the son of the late Irene (Rose) Buckley and Joseph Buckley, Sr. He was raised in Revere and received his education at Immaculate Conception School, graduating with the Class of 1964.

Danny remained in Revere where he met the love of his life, Beverly. They married on September 14, 1985. Together, they lived in Revere to raise their family until moving to Peabody in 2005, where they have since resided.

Danny loved baseball and was known as a great baseball player in the City of Revere. He was an avid Red Sox fan and loved going to games. He enjoyed reading, gardening and loved to golf. Most importantly, he adored his children and grandchildren and cherished spending time with family. Danny was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The beloved husband of Beverly L. Buckley with whom he shared over 40 years of marriage, he was the devoted father of Alexander S. Buckley and his partner, Kate Millette of Peabody and Evan Buckley and his partner, Kristen Gardner of Amesbury; adored grandfather of Marcus and Willa Buckley; dear brother of Mary Eden of Las Vegas, NV, cherished brother-in-law of Harold J. Dingwell, Jr., Stephen R. Dingwell and his wife, Ann and Mary E. Whalen; loving uncle of Elizabeth Riddle, Jacqueline Whalen, Patrick Whalen, Kimberly Govea and Kristine Sinclair.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.