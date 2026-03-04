News Community Iftar at Jack Satter by Journal Staff • March 4, 2026 • 0 Comments Cary Shuman Photos The Jack Satter House in partnership with the Peace islands Institute of Boston recently hosted an Iftar dinner for residents and friends, in celebration of the month of Ramadan. Shown above, guests are pictured at the buffet table where delicious Turkish foods were available. City Council President Anthony Zambuto extends the city’s greetings to Benjamin Aysan, Executive Directorof the Peace Islands Institute of Boston.