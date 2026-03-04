News

Community Iftar at Jack Satter

by  •  • 0 Comments
Cary Shuman Photos
The Jack Satter House in partnership with the Peace islands Institute of Boston recently hosted an Iftar dinner for residents and friends, in celebration of the month of Ramadan. Shown above, guests are pictured at the buffet table where delicious Turkish foods were available.
City Council President Anthony Zambuto extends the city’s greetings to Benjamin Aysan, Executive Director
of the Peace Islands Institute of Boston.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.