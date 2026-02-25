Obituaries 02-25-2026

Daniel Zwicker

Daniel C. Zwicker of Revere entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 in the Massachusetts General Hospital. He was 76 years old.

Born in Malden, Dan lived in Revere for most of his life and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and was honorably discharged.

He was a proud member of the Revere VFW, Post 4524 and was a friend to all who knew him. Dan worked in the restaurant industry for many years mentoring and guiding all those he worked with. After his retirement, he spent countless hours volunteering with many charities and organizations in and around the Boston area. He was also an organ donor which will benefit other in need. Dan will be missed by his family and many friends.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett.

Nancy Wiggin

A vivacious individual who cherished her family and had a profound love for cats

Nancy (Sokolowski) Wiggin, 75, passed away on February 17, 2026, in Revere. Born on July 20, 1950, Nancy graduated from Revere High School in 1968 and went on to lead a fulfilling career with Bradlees Department Store and Metropolitan Home Health.

Nancy was a vivacious individual who cherished her family and had a profound love for cats. She was affectionately called Bubshi by her family. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, listening to music from the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s, including the group Blondie and various classical artists. Her love for the outdoors was complemented by her enjoyment of playing with her grandchildren and watching game shows on TV.

She leaves behind her husband, Brian Wiggin; daughter Meredith Sokolowski; Son Andrew Wiggin; brother, Michael Sokolowski and his adult children: Amy, Michael and Erik, Grandchildren: Mark Jurczak, Skyla Thompson, Atreyu Wiggin; niece and nephews: Lauren Wilson, Theodore Demauro and Anthony Catinazzo. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Nina Sokolowski; grandparents, Theodore and Lidiya Tschernasckin; sisters, Lora Catinazzo and Monica Demauro and her husband, Edward; and niece, Jamie Catinazzo.

In lieu of memorial services, those wishing to honor Nancy’s memory may contribute to the Animal Rescue League, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or the Leukemia Research Foundation.

Tammy Lynn Frongillo

February 24, 1972 – February 17, 2026

After a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Tammy Lynn Frongillo of Revere received her wings on February 17, 2026, just days before her 54th birthday.

She was a fiercely devoted mother to her beloved daughter, Julia, who was the center of her universe, and to her cherished fur babies, Duncan and Lola. She shared Julia with her former partner, Michael MacKeil, and his wife, Rita. Tammy also held a special place in her heart for Michael and Rita’s son, Michael Mackeil. She was the cherished daughter of Lona and Anthony Frongillo; loving sister of Stacey Anne and Mike Edwards and adored great-aunt of Aviana. She was a loving niece, cousin and friend to many. She was reunited in eternal rest with her beloved grandparents, Peter and Viola Modica and Day Day and Jenny Frongillo.

A true Parkinson’s warrior, Tammy battled the disease for 10 years with strength, courage, and grace. Through it all, her spirit continued to shine brightly.

Tammy’s legacy is not found in the circumstances of her passing, but in the love she poured into her daughter, the light she brought into every room, and the resilience she carried with quiet dignity. She will be remembered for her radiant smile that lit up every room she entered, her fierce loyalty, her endlessly loving spirit, and the way she made everyone feel truly special.

She was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Feb 26th at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony’s Church in Revere. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tammy’s memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Carol A. Pompeo

July 18, 1939 – February 19, 2026

` It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Carol A. Pompeo, who departed this life on February 19, 2026 at Life Care of Stoneham, following a brief decline in health. Carol, who graced the world with her presence for 86 years, was a lifelong resident of Chelsea where she was born on July 18, 1939 to the late Andrew S. and Genevieve Kopaczynski.

A proud graduate of St. Rose High School, Carol lived her life dedicated to her family and community. She married Joseph J. Pompeo on October 28, 1962 and together they raised a loving family, including their daughter, Andrea, and sons, Jason and the late Marc Pompeo. She shared a remarkable bond of 47 years with her beloved husband, Joe, until his passing in 2009. Their love story was a testament to commitment and companionship, and Carol often reflected on the beautiful memories they created together, drawing strength and joy from those cherished moments.

Carol’s devotion to her home and family was evident in everything she did, from cooking for holiday gatherings to celebrating summer vacations with her husband at the Frank Davis Resort in Connecticut.

Professionally, Carol made contributions as a secretary with John Hancock Life Insurance before serving as the Office Manager for Chelsea Neighborhood Development. She concluded her career at Summit Press in Chelsea. Outside of her professional endeavors, Carol was an active member of the Revere Elks and Beachmont V.F.W., reflecting her deep connection to her community.

Carol is survived by her cherished children: Andrea Gustin and her husband, Bryan of Stoneham, and Jason Pompeo and his wife, Darlene of Chelsea. She is the dear sister of Irene Lombardozzi and her late husband, Richard and Dennis Kopaczynski, all of Chelsea. Carol’s legacy lives on in her grandchildren: Sean Gustin and his wife, Nicole, Breanna Gustin, Erick Pompeo and Brittani Pompeo, as well as a multitude of extended family members and friends who will miss her greatly.

Relatives and friends attended a funeral gathering and procession in honor of Carol at Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, on Tuesday, February 24th immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea. The services concluded with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

May Carol’s memory continue to inspire all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.welshfh.com.

Lucy DeLuca

Retired Educator

Lucy DeLuca entered into rest on February 17, 2026, at the age of 90 years old. She lived in Revere Massachusetts with her husband Dr. Salvatore DeLuca. Loving mother of Salvatore A. DeLuca Junior and wife Linda of Rockland , Paul A. DeLuca and wife Lisa of Fayetteville Georgia and late Dr. Michael E. DeLuca. Adoring grandmother of Nicholas, Maxwell, Olivia, Joseph, and Jessica DeLuca. Sister of Connie Millerick and sister of the late Joseph Grasso.

Lucy grew up in Winthrop and was a graduate of Winthrop high school in 1953, she graduated from Boston teacher’s college in 1958. She held a position within the Winthrop school system as a teacher. She married Sal in 1961 and continued working in the Revere school system as an educator and taking care of her family.

A memorial service for Lucy will be held Wednesday, Feb 25, 2026, from 9:30-10:30 at Buonfiglio funeral home 128 Revere Street Revere. A Funeral mass will follow at Saint Anthony’s Church 250 Revere street, Revere at 11:00. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Dr. Michael E. class of ‘86 and Dr. Salvatore A. Class of ‘54 DeLuca endowed professorship in biology fund. Boston College 140 Commonwealth Ave, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

Mona Rita Rolli

She will be remembered for her warmth, devotion to family, and the love she shared with all who knew her

Mona Rita (Bertolino) Rolli of Peabody, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2026, at the age of 91.

Mona was born on February 15, 1935 to Christopher and Theresa Bertolino and was was the beloved wife of 72 years to Anthony “Tony” Rolli. She was a devoted and loving mother to Christopher Rolli and his partner, Scott Berry, Brenda (Rolli) Newman and her husband, William and the late Theresa “Terry” Adamson, and is also survived by Theresa’s husband William. She was the cherished sister of Louis Bertolino and Rosemary “Chickie” Kouroubacalis and her husband, Peter; the dear and loving “Ma” (grandmother) to William Adamson and his wife, Sarah, Ryan Adamson and his fiancée, Katherine, Nicholas Newman and his wife, Jillian and Brianna Newman. She was the treasured great-grandmother to Teddy, Abby, Emma Adamson and soon to be baby Boy Newman. She is also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews.

Mona found her greatest joy in being surrounded by her family and friends, especially when preparing and sharing her special meals with those she loved. She treasured caring for her grandchildren, who brought immense happiness to her life.

Family and friends will honor Mona’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home North Shore Chapel today, Wednesday, February 25th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Adelaide’s Church in Peabody. Please meet directly at church. Services will conclude with Mona being laid to rest at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. Mona will be remembered for her warmth, devotion to family, and the love she shared with all who knew her. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mona’s name may be made to the Kaplan House, 75 Liberty St. Danvers, MA 01923. To leave an online condolence, visit www.ruggieromh.com.

Ann Bruzzese

A true Italian mother and an extremely strong woman whose life was defined by her deep passion for her family

Ann F. Bruzzese, 90, of Wakefield, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 19 at Brightview Assisted Living in Wakefield.

Born in Boston on January 9, 1936, she was the cherished daughter of the late Anthony and Phyllis (Catalano) Amoroso.

Ann was an extremely strong woman whose life was defined by her deep passion for her family. A true Italian mother, she expressed her love most often through her cooking, her unwavering support, and her constant presence at every important moment.

A longtime resident of Revere, Ann lovingly raised her children here before moving to Wakefield, where she resided for the past 35 years. She also treasured her retirement winters in Fort Myers, Florida. Alongside her late husband, she was the proud owner of A.M.A. Transportation, helping to build a family business rooted in hard work and dedication.

She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred R Bruzzese Jr.; devoted mother of Mark Bruzzese and his wife, Roberta of Wakefield; Anthony Bruzzese and his wife, Lisa of Wakefield and the late Alfred Bruzzese III and his wife, Robyn Bruzzese.

She was the cherished grandmother of Erika Hermanson and her husband Eric,? Taylor Bruzzese, Anthony Bruzzese, Adam Bruzzese, Dante Bruzzese and his wife Francesca; the adored great-grandmother of Jade, Jordyn, and Rocco. Ann was the loving sister of Carol Nastasia and her husband Gerald, Sandra DelGaizo and her husband Jim and the late Toni Venezia and her surviving husband, Robert as well as several loving nieces and nephews.

Her strength, devotion, and unconditional love will remain the foundation of her family for generations to come.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, on Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Thursday, February 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Americo P. “Rick” Capano

Graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1952

Funeral Services were conducted on Friday, February 20th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Americo P. “Rick” Capano who died unexpectedly at his home in Revere on Tuesday, February 17th. He was 92 years old. Internment and military honors followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born on December 7, 1933, in Revere as Americo to his late parents Salvatore F. Capano and Amelia “Jennie” (Codispoti) Capano, he was affectionately known as Rick. He was one of six children raised and educated in Revere. Rick attended Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1952. Immediately after high school he enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Rick served overseas during the Korean war. He was honorably discharged in 1956 after his proud and admirable service to his country.

He returned home and later married his wife, Geraldine D’Amico and together they had three children. Rick worked as a welder for Vacuum Industries in Somerville for 30 + years. He enjoyed walking Revere Beach and talking with people. He also enjoyed both horse racing at Suffolk Downs and dog racing at Wonderland dog track. His favorite pass time was spending time with his children. He enjoyed taking them on day and weekend trips when they were younger and many larger family trips over the years.

He was the loving father of Steven M. Capano of Revere, Susan Sangster and her late husband, Stuart of Beverly and Rick Capano of Revere. He was the former husband of Geraldine (D’Amico) Capano of Revere, the cherished brother of Mary Schuster of Revere and the late Peter Capano, Frances Maramaldi, Salvatore F. Capano and Ann Wild. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.