City Opens Hearing on Community Development Grants

By Adam Swift

The city’s housing and community development department held a public hearing last week on the Community Development Block Grant program for 2026.

In addition, community development project manager Julie DeMauro also provided an update on the projects that were funded through the federal entitlement program in 2025.

The federal entitlement for the coming year is estimated at $690,000, according to DeMauro. The upcoming cycle for the grants runs from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027.

“Funding is expected to remain level, but we are still awaiting full confirmation of our final allocation,” said DeMauro. “A statutory requirement of the community development block grant is that at least 70 percent of funded projects must benefit low- and moderate-income residents.”

Eligible projects, such as parks, school work, or street work must fall into a block group or census track with at least 51 percent low- to moderate-income residents, DeMauro said.

“For the program year of 2026, our action plan in the city of Revere prioritizes funding as outlined in our five-year consolidated plan,” she said. “These include increased economic development opportunities, physical development which may include the reconstruction of streets and sidewalks, waterline improvements, and improvements to eligible parks.”

After the public hearing last week, the city released a request for proposals for the CDBG grants on its website, Revere.org for public service agencies to fill out.

The proposals are due to the planning and community development department by Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

“Lastly, planning and overall administration are restricted to 20 percent of the grant, along with other public projects that benefit low and moderate income households,” said DeMauro.

DeMauro said Revere is also a member of the North Suburban Consortium, the regional administrator for HOME program funds.

“This year, the HOME program is expected to remain level funded for an eight community consortium,” she said. “The entitlement is anticipated to be approximately $2 million for projects across the consortium, including affordable housing development, down payment assistance, and supportive services for homeless and other qualifying populations.”

The consortium also includes Malden, Winthrop, Chelsea, Medford, Everett, Melrose, and Arlington.

Some of the 2025 CDBG projects included the Shirley Avenue Forest Park, which was completed over the past year, as well as the beginning of construction on the Fitzhenry Square dog park.

“We also launched a study to understand how best to manage stormwater management practices on Broadway using trees and other types of environmental resiliency,” said DeMauro. “For our small business lending program, the city provided six business loans to new local businesses located on Broadway and the Shirley Avenue corridor.”

All the recipients of the CDBG’s public service fund were low- to moderate-income residents of Revere, according to DeMauro.

A second public hearing on the CDBG program is scheduled for April 1, and the public comment period on the grant applications will end on Wednesday, April 15.

Anyone with questions about the program can contact DeMauro at [email protected].