Ramadan Begins this Week

Ramadan, which will begin this week following the sighting of the crescent moon, is the holiest month of the year for members of the Muslim faith. For 2026, Ramadan is projected to start as early as Tuesday, February 17, and extend through Thursday, March 19, or Friday, March 20, upon the sighting of the next crescent moon.

Muslims believe this is the month in which the Quran’s first verses were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Ramadan is observed worldwide as a month of fasting (sawm), daily prayer (salah), reflection, and community. Fasting from dawn to sunset each day is obligatory (fard) for all healthy adults and involves abstaining from all food and drink, including water.

This practice is intended to cultivate taqwa (God-consciousness), self-discipline, and empathy for the less fortunate. The day begins with a pre-dawn meal known as suhur, and the fast is broken at sunset with a meal called iftar, often shared with family and neighbors.

The conclusion of Ramadan is celebrated with Eid al-Fitr, the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” a three-day celebration of gratitude, community, and charity.

We wish all of our friends and neighbors of the Muslim community a happy and holy Ramadan.