ZBA Re-approves 80-unit Condo Projecton Revere Beach Blvd.at the Site of Bill Ash’s

By Journal Staff

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held its regular monthly meeting last

Wednesday, January 28, in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso City Council Chamber.

On hand for the session were chair Michael Tucker and fellow members Aklog Limeneh, Arthur Pelton, James O’Brien, and John Lopes.

The board took up three matters in a brief session that lasted 17 minutes.

The first matter was an application from 1165 North Shore Rd., LLC, 185 Devonshire St., 2nd Floor, Boston, requesting variances to enable it to raze the existing structure and build a twelve (12) unit residential structure at 1165-1167 North Shore Road.

The proposed building will be four stories high, with parking on the ground level and four apartments on each of the three floors. There will be six one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units.

Attorney Gerald D’Ambrosio represented local residents Chris and Tracy Ciaramella, who are the principals of the LLC. He explained that there is a “fairly dilapidated” structure presently on the 4000 sq. ft. lot. “This unfortunately represents quite a few of the structures that dot No. Shore Rd. on the way to Lynn,” said D’Ambrosio.

Although there will be only six parking spaces, D’Ambrosio pointed out that the tenants who are expected to rent in the building will not have cars.

“This is a Transit Oriented development and is only 1500 feet away, about a five minute walk, from the Wonderland T station,” said D’Ambrosio, who noted that the ZBA has approved numerous similar projects in recent months.

“This project satisfies the need for housing and this is in an area of the city that needs some rehabilitation, with many of the properties in a state of disrepair,” D’Ambrosio added.

He noted that the present ward councillor (Angela Guarino-Sawaya) and former ward councillor (John Powers) are in support of the project, as well as neighbors, some of whom submitted letters in support. In addition, well-known Revere resident Richard Sargent, a resident of 400 Revere Beach Blvd., spoke in favor of the project.

There were no opponents and the board approved the application by a unanimous vote of 5-0.

Next up was a request from 76-82 Revere Beach Blvd., LLC, 544 Salem Street, requesting variances to enable the construction of a mixed-use condominium building consisting of eighty (80) residential units and commercial spaces at 76-82 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere

Atty. Nancy O’Neil represented the applicant, and was accompanied by the developer, Dana Lopez, and his architect. The property presently is the site of four businesses, including the iconic Bill Ash’s Lounge and the popular Twist and Shake ice cream shop.

O’Neil explained that a previous application was approved by the ZBA in August, but Lopez now has slightly changed his plans, necessitating a new review by the ZBA. The original application called for 60 one-bedroom units and 20 two-bedroom units, but the developer now is proposing that there be 10 three-bedroom units, 10 two-bedroom units, and 60 one-bedroom units.

In addition, the new plans call for minor changes to the footprint of the structure as well as reductions in the entrances and exits from the underneath parking on both Ocean Ave. and Revere Beach Blvd.

As was the case in August, the project will set aside 10 percent of the units to be deemed as affordable pursuant to the Area Median Income (AMI).

“This project will clean up a series of aging commercial parcels,” said O’Neil. “This is a transit-oriented, mixed-use development that will continue the trend of economic growth along Revere Beach and bring home ownership to this corridor.”

She also noted that city planning officials, as well as new Ward 1 Councillor Jim Merciurio, are in favor of the project. She noted that at Mercurio’s request, Lopez will be donating 25 trees to be planted in Ward 1.

There were no opponents and the ZBA unanimously approved the application without any discussion.

The final matter was an application from Albellys D. Manon, 44 Waverley St., Belmont, who came before the ZBA requesting a special permit to modify an existing, non-conforming, two-family structure by converting the structure to a single-family structure with an accessory dwelling unit at 660 Revere Beach Boulevard.

“This application pretty much speaks for itself,” said Tucker. There were no opponents and the members approved the application by a vote of 5-0.

The board adjourned until its next meeting on February 25.