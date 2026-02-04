News Briefs

Revere Beach Partnership Hosts the 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland

Revere Beach – To celebrate the winter season at America’s First Public Beach, the Revere Beach Partnership will host its annual Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waterfront Square on Revere Beach.

This family-friendly winter festival will take Revere Beach coast into a seasonal destination filled with festive activities for all ages. Attendees can enjoy interactive experiences, live entertainment, food vendors, chili competition, and the highly anticipated Ice Sculpting Competition, where 5 talented ice sculptors will compete for cash prizes by creating incredible works of art from ice throughout the day.

For those looking to warm up, the Winter Market will feature over 20 vendors offering unique seasonal goods, crafts, and food. The Chili Cook-Off, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, invites attendees to taste and vote on their favorite chili. Winter Wonderland will also feature activities for children, photo opportunities, and roaming winter-themed characters, making it the perfect opportunity to embrace the magic of winter by the ocean.

With thousands of visitors expected, Winter Wonderland has become a beloved seasonal tradition and a must-attend event for residents and visitors alike.

This event is free and open to the public. We invite the community to bundle up, bring family and friends, and join us for a memorable winter celebration on Revere Beach.

Revere Beach Partnership is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2001. Its mission is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. The Partnership is led by a volunteer board dedicated to celebrating, maintaining, and promoting Revere Beach as a cherished community resource.

Overnight Work on I-90 Eastbound through friday

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising the public of upcoming overnight work on I-90 eastbound in the vicinity of Bowker Overpass. This work will be performed nightly, Sunday, February 1, through Friday, February 6, from 10:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. the following morning, with one travel lane open to vehicular travel during the night shift. Lane closures will not be in place during the daytime.

Construction noise levels will continue to be monitored during the work activities and in compliance with all requirements and ordinances.

This work is being conducted as part of an $84 million project to replace the Bowker Overpass Bridge over I-90/Ipswich Street/MBTA Commuter Rail.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

?•?Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, realtime traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

?•?Dial 511 and select a route to hear realtime conditions.

?•?Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.