The Pitt demonstrates a healthcare system on life support

The Pitt, the critically-acclaimed hit series on HBO about an emergency room in a big-city hospital in Pittsburgh that has just begun its second season, is far more than just good entertainment.

The critically-acclaimed show also accurately portrays the critical condition of our healthcare system, which is spiraling ever-downward with no bottom in sight.

This by no means is the fault of the incredibly dedicated and competent doctors, nurses, and staff who serve all of us in our healthcare system.

This is a systemic problem in the United States that has been building for decades, fueled by: shortsighted reductions in hospital capacity; underinvestment in education, research, and supply-chains; the lack of focus on urging Americans to adopt a healthy lifestyle; the charlatans and corporate interests who have spread misinformation about vaccines and healthcare information; and the tidal wave of demographic shifts thanks to the aging of the Baby Boomer generation.

In addition, there is the most-recent strain on the system resulting from the political failure to reform our immigration laws that could provide for the hundreds of thousands of needed healthcare workers — the doctors, nurses, nursing home and hospital employees, and home healthcare aides who form the backbone of our nation’s healthcare system — to be able to come to this country in order to fill the huge gaps created by employee shortages in all aspects of our healthcare system.

The Pitt highlights all of these issues. The show makes it abundantly clear that our healthcare system, and those who work in it, are being completely overwhelmed by the demands being placed upon them day-in and day-out.

The show also makes it clear to viewers that the last place you want to end up these days is an emergency room. We ourselves have had the misfortune to be there on several occasions over the past few years — for ourselves, our families, and our friends — and it is no exaggeration to say that a visit to the ER anywhere, anytime is to be dreaded, truly almost a fate worse than death.

The sad — and tragic reality — is that the essential services that Americans took for granted 20 years ago are in short supply today.

Given the inaction of our politicians, it is obvious that there is no ready solution to the healthcare crisis in the United States. The cavalry is not coming anytime soon.

On the other hand, as we have written many times previously, this is a man-made problem for which the only realistic solution on the horizon rests with the robots (i.e., artificial intelligence), who hopefully will come sooner rather than later to save us all.