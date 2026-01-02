Obituaries 12-31-2025

Elizabeth Fabiano

December 30, 1939 – December 22, 2025

Elizabeth “Betty” Fabia­no, 85, of Londonderry, NH, and longtime resident of Revere, MA, passed away on Monday, December 22, 2025, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 30, 1939, to the late Frank Sr. and Anne (Varney) Martell, in Wilmington, MA.

Betty grew up in an ex­ceptionally large family of 17 children. Anne, Arthur, Betty, Dorothy, Florence, Frank, Geraldine, James, Janice, John, June, Mark, Nancy, Richard, Ruth, Su­san, and Walter lived in rel­atively small home first in Wilmington, and later on in Billerica, where they found the true meaning of what a “tight-knit” family was.

After she got married, Betty moved to Revere where she spent 40+ years. Betty enjoyed the simple things in life. She could al­ways be found in the kitchen cooking a delicious meal or outside tending to her gar­den. When it came to watch­ing TV, Betty only watched two channels: QVC and the Food Network. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Above all, Bet­ty cherished her time as a full-time mother to Jimmy. Her favorite memories in­cluded time at home and in the pool with Jimmy and her “second son” Chris Scopa.

Betty is survived by her son: James Fabiano and his wife Tara, of Londonderry, NH; and her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy and always made her laugh and smile: Dylan, Damien, and Dante.

In addition to her parents and many siblings, Betty is predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years: Louis Fabiano.

At the family’s request, there will be no funeral ser­vices at this time. To leave an online message of con­dolence, please visit: www. carrierfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087.

Paul A. “Bumpa” Gilleberto

Avid outdoorsman and retired aero-thermo systems engineer at GE River Works for over 40 years

Paul A. Gilleberto, 72 of West Peabody and Poland, Maine, died peacefully on Saturday, December 27th after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Be­dard) Gilleberto with whom he shared 48 years of mar­riage.

Born in Chelsea, Paul was the son of Helena (Io­vine) Gilleberto and the late Ret. Revere Fire Lt. An­tonio (Tony) Gilleberto of Revere.

Affectionately known as “Bumpa” by family and childhood friends, Paul grew up in Revere, grad­uating from Revere High School in 1971. He received two degrees from North­eastern University. He was an aero-thermo systems en­gineer at GE River Works for over 40 years, retiring in 2014, achieving the posi­tion of Consulting Engineer in the Chief Engineer’s of­fice. Paul was an avid out­doorsman, enjoying fishing, hiking, boating, bicycling, hockey, rollerblading, mo­torcycling and all types of skiing. Interests he inherited from his father led to curi­osity, tinkering, and fixing anything in need of repair. In 2004 he fulfilled his life­long dream of owning a lake house in Maine.

He was the beloved fa­ther to Michael Gilleberto and his wife, Jennifer of North Reading and Jenny Shirley and her husband, Patrick of West Peabody. He was the best “Papa” to Noah, Maxwell and Luke Gilleberto and Noelle and Emmy Shirley.

Paul leaves behind his loving sister, Patricia Kel­ley and her husband, Paul of West Peabody, brother-in-law Robert Bedard of Lynn, cherished family and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Liane, his father and mother-in-law, Roland and Catherine Be­dard of Lynn and his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Robert Butler also of Lynn.

Family and friends at­tended visiting hours on Tuesday, December 30th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. A funeral will be conducted from the funer­al home today, Wednesday, December 31st beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m; in St. Adelaide’s Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody. Interment will immediately follow in Puritan Lawn Me­morial Park, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, re­membrances may be made to Revere Firefighters Union Local#926 Revere Firefighter Memorial Fund” 400 Broadway Revere, MA 02151

Attn Capt. Kevin O’Hara.

To send online condo­lences, please visit www. vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements en­trusted to the care and direc­tion of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Lynn I. Eriksen

Graphic artist and longtime waitress at the New Bridge Café in Chelsea

Family and friends at­tended Visiting Hours on Monday, December 29th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Lynn I. Eriksen, who passed away unexpect­edly on December 21st at 64 years

of age. A Funeral Service was conducted in the Funer­al Home followed by inter­ment in Woodlawn Ceme­tery, Everett.

Lynn was born in Frank­fort, Germany to Robert J. and Winifred A. Eriksen while her father was serv­ing overseas. She spent her early years living in several areas throughout the United States as her father served faithfully in the military. Once the family settled in Revere, Lynn attended and graduated from Revere High School and remained a longtime Revere resident.

She had a special talent for drawing, and this skill led her to have a career in the graphic arts industry. She also worked for many years as a waitress at the New Bridge Café in Chel­sea, a job she thorough­ly enjoyed and where she made many friends over the years.

Lynn enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and espe­cially enjoyed listening to music

with one of her favorite artists being Whitney Hous­ton.

The beloved daughter of the late Robert J. Eriksen and Winifred A. (Wagstaff) Eriksen, she was the loving and longtime companion of Dante DeCain, dear sister of Robert J. Eriksen, Jr. and his wife, Jean of Weare, New Hampshire and Karen E. King and her husband, Mi­chael of Revere; cherished aunt of Stephanie Amaral and her husband, Manny, Michael King and his wife, Lauren, Joshua Eriksen, John-Thomas Eriksen and Marissa Eriksen and the adored great aunt of Sean, D.J., Riley, Sophia, Isabella, Christopher and Lucas.

To send online condo­lences, please visit www. vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements en­trusted to the care and direc­tion of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.