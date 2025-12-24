City of Revere to hold 2026 Oath of Office Ceremony

The City of Revere announces that the 2026 Oath of Office Ceremony for the City Government will take place on Monday evening, January 5, 2026. The ceremony is scheduled to begin promptly at 7:00 PM.

The event will be held at Revere City Hall in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso City Council Chamber, located at 281 Broadway, Revere, Massachusetts.

Purpose of the Assembly In accordance with the provisions of Section 17 of Chapter 43 of the Massachusetts General Laws, this meeting is convened for the purpose of administering the Oath of Office to the newly elected City Councillors and School Committee Members.

Officials to be Sworn In The following elected officials will take their oaths of office during the ceremony:

City Councillors

• Paul Argenzio

• Chris Giannino

• Anthony Saverio Cogliandro

• Angela Guarino-Sawaya

• Robert J. Haas, III

• Joanne McKenna

• Ira Novoselsky

• Michelle Kelley

• Jim Mercurio

• Marc Silvestri

• Anthony T. Zambuto

School Committee Members

• Vanessa J. Biasella

• Anthony Caggiano

• John Kingston

• Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo

• Stephen Damiano, Jr.

• Aisha Milbury-Ellis

• Jacqueline G. Monterroso

• Alexander Rhalimi