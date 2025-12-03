Revere Police Officer Receives National Guard Promotion

Staff Report

Master Sergeant Pheachey Chhom was officially promoted to the rank of Sergeant Major in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. A ceremony honoring the promotion was held at the Revere Police Department on Monday.

Sergeant Major Pheachey Chhom was recently promoted and appointed to Command Sergeant Major after being selected to serve as the Command Sergeant Major for the 226th Transportation Battalion.

Officer Pheachey Chhom has been with the Revere Police Department since 2012.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Council President Marc Silvestri introduced a motion to award a Certificate of Merit to Chhom in recognition of his promotion.

“A few of us were able to attend his promotion this afternoon at the Revere police station,” said Silvestri. “This is the highest an enlisted soldier can raise in the ranks, so it is a noble feat and an honor.”

Chhom will be presented with the certificate at a future council meeting.