Obituaries 11-26-25

Joan Memmolo

Her legacy of love, warmth, and unwavering kindness will remain in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her

Joan Memmolo, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2025. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore “Salvy” Memmolo and the cherished daughter of the late Andrew Russo and Ella (Picariello). She was also the devoted daughter-in-law of the late Angelo and Giovanna Memmolo. A woman whose heart knew no limits, Joan was the loving mother of three daughters who were her greatest joy: JoAnn Giuffrida and her husband, Anthony of Saugus, Andrea Pagano and her husband, Robert of Lynnfield, and Sally Ann Teebagy and her husband, Jason of Revere. She was the dear sister of the late Irene Littlefield. Joan’s love extended deeply into her growing family. She was a devoted grandmother to Ashley and Russell; Alexandra and Marc; Tayla; Robert and Ashley; Nicole; Frank and Christina; Amanda; Kaylee; Jason and Ava. She was also a doting great-grandmother to Emilia, Robert, and Leo. Her warm presence and boundless affection will continue to live on through each of them. She was a treasured aunt to Cindy and Michael, Joanne, Angelo, Ralph, and Debi, and a caring sister-in-law to Alessandro and Emmanuela Memmolo, and Pat and Dolly Memmolo. Joan also leaves behind many loving cousins and countless friends whose lives she touched with her generosity and spirit.

A lifelong Revere resident, Joan was the proud owner of Continental Cleaners in East Boston, where she built not just a business, but lasting friendships. If you were fortunate enough to know Joan, you had a friend for life—someone who would feed you, laugh with you, support you, and make you feel at home. She adored all things that sparkled and shined, but nothing shimmered brighter to her than her family.

Family and friends will honor Joan’s beautiful life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home in East Boston on Sunday, November 30th, from 3 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere on Monday, December 1st at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with Joan being laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Salvy at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Joan’s legacy of love, warmth, and unwavering kindness will remain in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her. May her memory be eternal. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.ruggieromh.com.

Sharlene Grossman

Retired Revere Educator who will be remembered for her sharp wit, resilience, and her steadfast dedication to her family, friends, and students

Sharlene R. (Trugman) Grossman), 79, of Watertown, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, educator and friend, passed away on November 14, 2025.

Born in Boston on December 12, 1945, to the late Isaac and Leah Trugman, Sharlene was raised in the West End of Boston and spent summers with her close-knit extended family on Revere Beach.

A proud graduate of Girls’ Latin School, she went on to earn both her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Boston University – beginning a lifelong commitment to learning and education.

Sharlene spent 37 years as a dedicated teacher in the Revere Public Schools, shaping countless young lives with her passion and unwavering belief in her students. Even after retiring, her love of teaching never waned – she continued to work in various educational positions, inspiring learners of all ages.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Steven, with whom she shared a lifetime of love, companionship, and mutual support. She was the cherished mother of Kara and her husband., Andrew, and Deidre and her husband, Jason. Nothing brought her more joy than being “Grammy” to her treasured grandchildren: Brayden, Ember and Gabby, each of whom lit up her world.

Sharlene will be remembered for her sharp wit, resilience, and her steadfast dedication to her family, friends, and students.

Her funeral service was held graveside on November 16 at Stepiner Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Margaret “Skookie” Lavargna

A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, whose presence will be profoundly missed

Margaret (MacEachern) “Skookie” Lavargna, of Revere, formerly of the Linden area of Malden, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 19, 2025, at the age of 90. She was born in Boston on March 12, 1935, to the late Ivan and Olga (Gill) MacEachern (both of Prince Edward Island, Canada).

Raised in Roslindale, Margaret, known as Skookie to her family and close friends, cherished being part of a large family and remained close to her nine siblings throughout her life. Some of her fondest memories of her childhood included visiting family in PEI Canada with her beloved Aunt Elizabeth and Uncle Conrad Benoit. In her younger years, she loved to dance and could often be found at Moseley’s on the Charles Ballroom with her best friend, Anna. She met her future husband, Albie through a co-worker, and the rest is history. Together they raised six children and had a loving marriage that spanned over 60 years.

Skookie was an amazing cook and her home was warm and inviting. She could whip up a tasty meal at a moment’s notice followed by a cup of tea and engaging conversation for all who came to visit. She was a devoted fan of Boston and New England teams, always rooting from the edge of her seat.

Summers were always spent by the pool with family and friends. She loved her home. Her patience and kindness made sleep-overs a fun place for her grandchildren to spend weekends and school vacations. The holidays always ended with a big card game and lots of laughter.

Skookie also had a creative side. She had an eye for decorating and an appreciation for art. Through the years she created many unique ceramic pieces as gifts for those fortunate enough to receive one. She crocheted the most beautiful blankets, winning a Blue Ribbon for one of her creations at the Marshfield Fair. An avid reader, Skookie was known for getting lost in a good book and shared a book-swap with her close-knit group of neighbors.

Over the past 10 years she expanded her talents to the digital world by creating home-made photo books, blankets & specialty mugs through Shutterfly, and was an IPAD expert (especially with her Macys App), despite her vision challenges and being legally blind.

Skookie was grateful for the support of the Commission for the Blind, which provided training and education on the tools and techniques that allowed her to stay creative and make everyday tasks possible. At first glance, no one would ever guess that she had no vision in one eye and very limited vision in the other. She was simply amazing.

A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, her presence will be profoundly missed. Despite the loss, Skookie left behind beautiful memories that will be cherished forever.

Skookie was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Albert “Albie” Lavargna Sr. Devoted mother of the late Joseph of Malden and survived by her son Albert, Jr. and his late wife Virginia of Revere, her son Michael of Revere, her daughter Charlene Santo and her husband Stephen of Brockton, her daughter Cheryl Pendenza and her husband Anthony of Medford, and her daughter Karen and her husband Tim Johnson of Reading. Loving Grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Heather Santo, Dominic Santo, Nicole Lavargna, Christin Lavargna, Julie Lavargna, Mollie Gardner, Maggie Pendenza, Sarah Pendenza, Emma Johnson, Jackson Johnson and 6 great grandchildren Christian, Antonio, Nico and Selena Crank, Joie and Everett Gardner. Dear sister of Frederick MacEachern and his wife Beverly of W. Roxbury, Virginia Costello and her late husband Robert of Roslindale, and the late Ivan MacEachern, Corinne Dickie, Mabel Gracie, Velma Atkins, John MacEachern, Vernon MacEachern, and George MacEachern. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Prayer Service in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude children’s research hospital. See the link below.

We invite all who knew and loved Margaret to celebrate her life by sharing their memories, stories, and photographs on her memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Margaret Lavargna, please visit our flower store.

Jane Fontaine

She will be remembered for her tough exterior and warm beautiful heart

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Sunday, November 23rd in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Jane E. Fontaine, who died on Wednesday, November 19th at the Salem Hospital following a valiant 11-month battle from colon cancer. She was 66 years old. A Funeral Service was conducted in the Funeral Home at 6 p.m.

Jane was born on May 25, 1959, in Salem to her parents Rene and Mary Fontaine. Jane was raised and educated in Salem. She was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1977. Following high school, Jane began working for Stop & Shop Grocery Store in Salem and later in Swampscott, as a clerk. She would go on to hold many other roles throughout her 45+ year career. Along the way, Jane made countless lifelong friendships, most significantly the love of her life, Richard Bryson. Jane and Richard lived their lives in Revere and Wakefield, NH. Jane enjoyed her summers at their cottage on the beach in New Hampshire. She truly cherished her time by the lake with many friends. She was also devoted to caring for her parents as they got older and their health declined. Jane also enjoyed going out for dinners and traveling in her earlier years. Jane was a woman who was dedicated to the things and people she loved. She will be remembered for her tough exterior and her warm beautiful heart.

She was the loving wife of 43 years to Richard A. Bryson of Revere; cherished daughter of the late Rene J. and Mary E. (Hurley) Fontaine; dear sister of Robert “Jay” Fontaine and his husband, Ray Gottwald of Harwich and the late John R. Fontaine. She is also lovingly survived by many friends and extended family both here in Massachusetts and in New Hampshire.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jane’s memory to the Danna Farber / Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9188. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jane’s memory to the Danna Farber / Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9188. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Vincenzo J. “Jim” Cannarozzo

Heroic World War II Veteran who made the world around him better through courage, kindness, hard work and an unshakeable sense of duty

Vincenzo Cannarozzo, known by many of his fellow workers and friends as Jim, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside on November 16 at Mass General Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. He was ninety-nine years old.

Vincenzo was a proud veteran of World War II and a distinguished member of the Eighty-Fourth Infantry Division, known as the Railsplitters, which served under General Patton and the Third Army. He received the Bronze Star Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the World War Two Victory Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge First Award, the Honor Service Lapel Button for World War Two and the Sharpshooter Badge with rifle qualification. Vincenzo landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy in early November of nineteen forty-four, five months after the D-Day invasion. His division immediately entered combat and took part in the assault on the Siegfried Line near Geilenkirchen in Germany. He later played an important part in the Battle of the Bulge, helping to halt the German advance into Belgium and Luxembourg. The division endured two relentless weeks of marching through freezing temperatures and brutal weather in order to stop the enemy offensive. Afterward, his unit pushed forward to the Roer River and eventually reached the Rhine. Vincenzo later volunteered for a special assignment to help liberate Jewish prisoners at Auschwitz. The scenes he witnessed there were horrors beyond description and they remained with him for the rest of his life. It is almost impossible to comprehend what Vincenzo accomplished as an eighteen-year-old soldier. He earned the nickname the BAR Ghost. The BAR, which stood for Browning Automatic Rifle, was a light machine gun used to provide suppressive fire for infantry units. Vincenzo showed remarkable ingenuity with the weapon. He removed the bipod to make it lighter, allowing him to move more quickly between firing positions. By constantly shifting locations he protected both himself and his platoon from enemy fire. He also removed the first round from each twenty-round magazine to prevent jamming, a common and sometimes deadly problem for many BAR gunners. A jam at the wrong moment could cost American soldiers their lives. His mechanical instinct and his ability to adapt equipment to the needs of the battlefield made him an exceptional infantryman.

After the war, Vincenzo married his longtime sweetheart, Mary Iovanna. Together they raised two daughters, Maryann and Linda. Even after Mary passed away eleven years ago, Vincenzo continued to celebrate their wedding anniversary every year. Vincenzo was an exceptionally versatile and talented individual, especially when working with mechanical devices of every kind. With a piece of wood, he could create furniture of such beauty and craftsmanship that it could not be found in any store. His wide range of skills came from the many jobs he held throughout his life. He worked as a machinist, managed a leather coat factory and owned a laundry business on Broadway in Revere. After selling the business, he took the civil service exam and became a custodian for the Revere Public Schools, where he served for twenty-five years. He was appointed head custodian because of his outstanding test score. As a custodian he achieved two honors unmatched by anyone else in the district. At an elementary school one year the students decided that he should receive the yearly book that usually went to the best teacher of the year. They would not take no for an answer. They believed it should be dedicated to Mr. Cannarozzo because of his exceptional care and commitment to every teacher, administrator and student. He treasured that yearbook all of his life. His second achievement came during the construction of the Beachmont Elementary School. While the building was being completed, Vincenzo carefully read the entire contract between the City of Revere and the construction vendor. Because he knew every detail, he noticed that the vendor was attempting to remove unused materials from the site. The contract required that all unused materials be returned to the city, and Vincenzo refused to allow anything to be taken that did not belong to the vendor. His vigilance saved the city thousands of dollars. Although his job title was custodian, in reality he was a true facility manager who oversaw maintenance, repairs, preventive care, cleaning and grounds keeping. When he retired he wrote a letter to the School Committee expressing how proud he had been to serve as a custodian for the Revere Public Schools. His message was so heartfelt and inspiring that it was remembered for many years. Some School Committee members even kept copies of his original letter because it was so unique and meaningful.

Vincenzo enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during the holidays. He always prepared meals fit for a king. Whenever someone in the family faced a problem, he was always there to help. He was a first-generation American born in Charlestown, Boston. His parents had migrated from Sicily in search of a better life. Vincenzo embraced every opportunity this country offered him and truly lived the American dream. There was never a challenge too difficult for him to overcome. His determination and his unwavering desire to always do the right thing were legendary. In nineteen forty-four, as a young soldier in a foxhole in Europe, Vincenzo could never have imagined the life he would live or the lives he would touch. Throughout his years he made the world around him better through courage, kindness, hard work and an unshakeable sense of duty. If you spoke to the people who knew him, they would tell you that he succeeded. He will be missed by all.

He was the son of the late Guiseppe Cannarozzo and Guiseppa (Sabbia) Cannarozzo. Vincenzo “Jim” Cannarozzo who passed away suddenly on November 16th, was the beloved husband of 64 years to the late love of his life Mary Iovanna. He leaves behind a loving daughter MaryAnn Cifuni and her husband Gennaro Cifuni. He was the father of his beautiful second child, the late Linda Monaco. He also leaves behind his dear sweet sister Rosalie Klause, his late brothers and sisters, Josephine Lusso, Fanny, Nino, Lucy and Anthony Cannarozzo along with his late stepmother Vincenza Cannarozzo. He was the special grandfather of Christopher Cifuni, Justin Cifuni, James Monaco and wife Jennifer, Anthony Monaco and wife Crystal, Joseph, Michael and Matthew Monaco. He leaves behind five great-grandchildren Cole Cifuni, Francesca, Delilah, Anthony and Javi Monaco. Uncle Jimmy will be missed by his special nephews, Cliff, Ron and Joseph Lusso and Rob Klause along with his sweet niece Robin Joss all of whom he loved. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.