Revere Beautification Committee Bids Farewell

By Carol Haney

Mayor Patrick Keefe presents a citation to the Revere Beautification Committee who is donating

its remaining funds to the Revere Public Library. Keefe thanked the RBC, which is disbanding,

for its generous donation of $17,201 to the Library. From left, are Kat Corley, Karen Knapp,

Mayor Patrick Keefe, Eleanor Vieira, Carol Haney, Library Director Diana Luongo, Ron Champoux,

Bebe Wunderlich, and Library Trustee Dr. Toby Pearlstein.

When the Revere Beautification Committee (RBC) was formed over 20 years ago, there were no trash barrels scattered throughout the city. In fact, there were no trash barrels in the city. But there was a lot of trash.

So the RBC instituted the “Barrel Program,” in which a business owner or concerned person would adopt a trash barrel. This barrel would have the sponsor’s name on it, and the sponsor would see to its upkeep. Today there are trash barrels throughout the city.

If you went by Revere City Hall, there was no landscaping done and only a few bushes were on the property. The library was not landscaped and the median strip on Squire Road was a mess. Using funds raised by the RBC, Revere City Hall was beautified. Trees and flowers were planted under the supervision of the RBC. Today the City Hall landscaping is maintained by the City of Revere as is the library and Squire Road.

There was no 311 then to call to report concerns so the RBC met with the mayor and his staff monthly to address areas of concern. Working as a team, the City and the RBC tracked each concern until it was resolved.

Bell Circle, the entry to the City of Revere, was unsightly to say the least, so the RBC met with representatives of Comfort Inn and the City of Revere to address the issue. The result is what you see today: an entry of which city the residents can be proud. This demonstrates what can be accomplished when a dedicated business such as Comfort Inn, a cooperating City such as Revere, and determined residents such as the RBC, work together.

The jewel of Revere – Revere Beach – had no plantings when Mayor Ambrosino asked the RBC if it could work with the DCR to oversee the beautification of the beach. As a result, the RBC oversaw the early stages of the plantings on the beach until the DCR assumed full responsibility. In the meantime, the RBC and the DCR have combined resources for the purchase of covered trash barrels, new drinking fountains, and a pressure washer to help keep the beach clean.

For more than 20 years, the RBC has worked tirelessly to improve the city and has, in our opinion, accomplished much. Each member loves this city and is proud of all that we have done. However, with much sadness, we have decided to disband.

Our job is done.

Carol Haney has served admirably as the director of the Revere Beautification Committee. She delivered the above farewell address prior to the RBC’s check presentation to the Revere Public Library of its remaining funds in the amount of $17,000.