Obituaries 11-05-2025

Paul August

His sudden departure leaves a deep void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him

Paul August, 60, of East Boston, passed away peacefully in his home on October 24, 2025. His sudden departure leaves a deep void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26-years, Lisa Ferrera of East Boston, his daughters. Amanda Benson and Andria Faiella. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Ryan Benson and his grandson, Eric Benson. Paul was predeceased by his father, Alfred August, his father-in-law, Salvatore Ferrera, and sister-in-law, Dina Ferrera.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara August, brothers, Sean August and Scotty August and his wife, Joanne Schettino. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Angela Ferrera, brother-in-law, Michael Ferrera and his children: Angela Ferrera, Michael Ferrera, Jr. and his wife, Kaitlyn Ferrera, sister-in-law, Angela Frangolini and her husband, Pat Frangolini, children, Christopher Frangolini, his partner Kendall Marcus, Nicole Frangolini and her husband, Brian Murphy.

Paul was a hardworking man who worked two jobs – as a mechanic and newspaper delivery person – for a majority of his life so that he could provide for his family. A skilled handyman, he could always be found doing projects around the house or working on friends’ and families’ cars on the street. He loved rock music. His favorite band, Journey, was often being played from his collection of cassette tapes on his boom box.

In the summer of 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Paul transformed a simple concrete slab in his East Boston backyard into a tropical oasis. With care and determination, he built a pool so that his daughter Amanda, niece Nicole, and nephew Chris could enjoy a safe and joyful escape during uncertain times. His backyard renovation became a symbol of his love, resourcefulness, and desire to bring happiness to those he cherished most.

Paul was also an animal lover and could often be found hanging out watching TV and sharing meals with his little feline buddies – Mickey and Rusty.

Paul’s greatest joy was his beloved grandson, Eric, whom he adored with all his heart. He affectionately called him “his little monkey,” a nickname that captured their playful bond. Just recently, Eric began saying “papa.”

Paul has now joined his buddies in heaven: Smokey, Popcorn, Peanut, and his nephew, Squeaky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA 02152. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to: Oceanview Kennel & Pet Resort, 705 North Shore Road, Revere, MA 02151. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com.

Marianna “Mary” Cutrona Rosa

Family was the center of her world

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Marianna “Mary” Cutrona Rosa, 91, on October 27, 2025.

Mary was born on February 18, 1934, in Tunisia, where she spent the first 20 years of her life surrounded by the love of her family before immigrating to the United States. As an immigrant, Mary overcame many obstacles as she acclimated to life in the United States and that grit and determination was evident throughout her life, no matter the struggle, she encountered.

She made her home in East Boston and later in Revere, where she and her husband, Prisco “Joe,” raised their two children, Tina and Anthony. Family was the center of Mary’s world. Her happiest moments were spent surrounded by loved ones, sharing laughter, stories, and—above all—food. A gifted cook, she poured her heart into every dish she made. Friends and family eagerly awaited her arrival at gatherings, wondering if she might bring her famous eggplant parmesan, pistachio cake, cinnamon twirl cookies, or cookie chip, as she called them. Whatever the dish, Mary’s food nourished not only the body but the soul, leaving behind memories as rich and comforting as her recipes. Mary’s generous spirit, compassionate heart, and listening ear touched everyone who knew her. Her legacy will live on through the love she gave so freely and the traditions she leaves behind. She will be deeply missed, yet her example will continue to inspire her family to carry on in her thoughtful and loving way.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Prisco “Joe” Rosa, her parents, Salvatore and Francesca Cutrona; her siblings, Pino Curtrona, Joanne Epifania, and Angela Hoole. She is survived by her loving children: Tina Ciampa and her husband, Carmine of Kingston, NH, and Anthony Rosa and his wife, Erika of Revere. She will be forever cherished by her grandchildren: Stefanie DeRosa and her husband, Michael of Merrimac, MA; Serina Aguieiras and her husband, Bruno of East Hampstead, NH; and Samantha Rosa of New York. Mary was also blessed and adored by her four great-grandchildren: Ellie and Marlo DeRosa of Merrimac, MA, and Addison and Jayden Aguieiras of East Hampstead, NH. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law, Janet Rosa of Revere and brother-in-law, Jim Hoole of Florida. She was predeceased by her brothers-in-law, Alfonso DiPietro and Pat Rosa and sister-in-law, Assunta DiPietro. Mary was a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Mary’s life was a gift to all who knew her, and her memory will be treasured always.

Our family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care provided by the entire staff at Katzman Family Center for Living. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 T: 800-805-5856.

Family and friends honored Mary’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, East Boston, on Monday, November 3rd and again on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s of Padua Church in Revere for a funeral mass. Services concluded with Mary being laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett with her beloved husband. May they rest in peace. To leave an online condolence, visit www.ruggieromh.com.

Helaine Cotton

Known as “The Heart of Stearns Hardware” a cornerstone of the Revere community

Helaine (Bornstein) Cotton of Beverly, formerly of Swampscott and Marblehead, peacefully entered into rest on October 28, 2025, at the age of 92, after a brief illness at CareOne at Essex Park.

Born in Boston on May 20, 1933 to the late William and Edna Bornstein, Helaine was married to the love of her life, Harvey Cotton, for 68 years until his passing in November 2021. She was the devoted mother of Elyse and Matthew Caruso of Salem, and Andrew and Randy Cotton Lane of Saugerties, NY. Helaine was a proud Grammie to Heather and Ian Jeffries of Stratford-upon-Avon, UK, and Julia Caruso and Andrew Fund of Long Island, NY. She leaves behind her beloved great-granddaughters, Emilia and Josephine Jeffries, and her baby great-grandson, Hayden Caruso-Fund. Helaine was the dear “best sister” to Beverly Shiffman of Chestnut Hill and the late Stanley Shiffman, and a loving aunt to their family. She was also a devoted sister to her late brother, Harlan Bornstein, sister-in-law to Bernice Bornstein, and “Auntie” to their children.

After meeting Harvey as teenagers, Helaine graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School and Fisher Junior College, married in 1953, and worked until they began their family. As a longtime member of Temple Israel in Swampscott, Helaine was active in Sisterhood, ORT, and Hadassah. She played tennis for many years and delighted in her excursions into Boston—attending the Symphony and the Huntington Theatre, or shopping at Bonwit’s and Saks.

She cherished summer weeks in the Berkshires with Harvey or Beverly and her cousin, Eileen. She also loved dining out and never turned down anything chocolate, especially with a cup of tea.

In later years, leading up to well-earned retirement, Helaine worked alongside Harvey at the family business, Stearns Hardware in Revere, where they proudly continued the enterprise his parents, Archie and Flora, had founded decades earlier. Stearns Hardware became a cornerstone of the Revere community—known for its reliability, helpful advice, and personal attention. Generations of customers depended on the Cottons for everything from home repairs to friendly conversation. Helaine was often described as the “heart” of the store, greeting everyone with warmth and making each person feel at home.

Helaine and Harvey lived in Marblehead for sixty years before moving to The Residence at Vinnin Square in Swampscott, where they enjoyed five more years together. Shortly after Harvey’s passing, Helaine lost her eyesight, yet with encouragement from new friends and the caring staff at CareOne, she remained as social and independent as possible. She treasured staying in touch with friends and family and was particularly appreciative of her dear friend, Lois’s, frequent calls and visits. Hearing the voices of her granddaughters and great-granddaughters filled her heart. Helaine will be remembered by so many for her warmth, loyal friendships, devotion to family, and meticulous appearance.

In place of flowers, donations in Helaine’s memory may be made to your local food pantry, to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to a charity of your choice.

A funeral service for Helaine was held on Sunday, November 2 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970 with interment at Dorchester Hebrew Helping Hand Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street Everett, MA 02149.

Carmen Marie Mercuri

A woman of immense generosity and creativity whose spirit will continue to guide and inspire all who carry her memories in their hearts.

Carmen Marie Mercuri of Revere passed away surrounded by family on October 28th, 2025, after living a life filled with kindness, light, and unconditional love.

Carmen’s family was her world- her greatest joy, proudest accomplishment, and the center of her heart. She was the devoted mother of Ariel Christopher and her husband, Michael Bisegna, Robert (Bobby) Warren Jr. and his wife, Wendi, Carmine Warren and his wife, Lynette, and Michelle Muir and her husband, Glenn. She was the beloved Nonnie of Corey Miller and his wife, Cici, Colin Miller, Nicole Mistretta and her husband, Luke and Courtney Muir. She was also the adoring great-grandmother of Raelyn and Rowan Peier; the loving sister of the late Daniel Mercuri and is survived by her siblings: Joseph Mercuri and his wife, Diane, Janice Almasi and her husband, Alex and Jeanne Reil. She was the daughter of the late Grace Mercuri-Hutchinson and Carmino Mercuri, and is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends whom she loved dearly.

Born and raised in Revere, Carmen spent her life surrounded by the people and places she loved the most, making countless memories that will be cherished forever. Prior to retirement, Carmen had a career as an Administrative Assistant, where she showcased her reliability and remarkable work ethic. As a single mother of four, she was always working tirelessly to provide a great life for her children, and she lived with faith and positivity, embodying gratitude and grace in everything she did. She also had a love for all animals, especially her grand-pup Bailey, who filled her life with companionship and joy.

Carmen was a woman of immense generosity and creativity, and she had many different passions. She loved shopping, road trips, spending time at the beach, and visiting the casino. Some of her favorite places to visit included Ormond-By-The-Sea Florida and Naples, Maine. She also enjoyed crafting including painting, crocheting, and knitting as an avid member of The Jack Satter House Knitting Club. She used her talents to donate pieces to local shelters, veterans, and as heirlooms for her own family. She loved nothing more than cooking and baking, filling her kitchen with laughter and passing on the Italian traditions.

Her family and friends will forever remember her thoughtfulness, selflessness, and unwavering love. She had an extraordinary way of making everyone feel special, whether through her laughter, listening ear, or heartfelt advice. To those who loved her, Carmen was a free spirit – a true “gypsy” at heart – strong, radiant, and endlessly giving. Her happiest times were those spent surrounded by her loved ones, and she valued holidays, special occasions, and even the smallest moments. She told stories and offered lessons that will live on for generations, and gave from her heart without ever expecting anything in return. Her spirit will continue to guide and inspire all who carry her memories in their hearts.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, November 6,

from 4 to 7 p.m. at Buonfiglio Funeral Home (128 Revere St, Revere, MA). On

Friday, November 7, there will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. at Buonfiglio Funeral

Home, followed by a Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St,, Revere at

11 a.m. and einterment at Holy Cross Cemetery,175 Broadway, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carmen’s memory may be made to The National Kidney Foundation or to Sweet Paws Rescue.

William F. Galla

A man of admirable strength and unwavering character

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of William F. Galla, a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A man of admirable strength and unwavering character, William lived a life marked by tenacity, commitment, and love for his family. His life was characterized by an extraordinary work ethic, whether it was in his career as a real estate broker, builder, or salesman. He had a profound love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a soft spot for animals. His military service in the 1950s during the Korean War era, stationed in New York by Niagara Falls, was a testament to his patriotism and dedication to his country.

William is survived by his daughter, Tracey Galla and her husband, Tom Fothergill of Malden; his grandchildren, William Galla III, and his wife, Lori, of New Hampshire; Connor Dillingham and Matigan Dillingham; and great-grandchildren William Galla and Trina Marie Galla. He was predeceased by his son, William Frank Galla Jr, his brother, Anthony Galla, his sister, Lillian Walsh and his parents, Antonio and Anna Galla. His legacy lives on in his family and in the lives of those he touched.

A Visitation will be held at Buonfiglio Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 12, at 10 a.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a,m. and Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

We invite those who knew William to share their memories and upload photos on his memorial page, as we remember his life and the love he shared with us all.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in William’s name to The American Heart Association www.heart.org.

Somjit “Dew”DeSisto –

Though her passing was far too soon, her memory and her love that she bestowed on all that she loved will never be broken.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, November 8th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funeral, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Somjit “Dew” (Samnakhon) DeSisto, who died on Saturday, November 1st in the loving presence and care of her family at her home in Bethlehem, NH, following a 10 month hard and courageous battle with cancer. She was 49 years old. A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.

Dew, as she was affectionately known, was born on November 17th, 1975, in Kohn Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. She was educated in Thailand and graduated high school there as class valedictorian. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering and worked in the field for many years. She met her husband, Dwayne DeSisto and married on November 16, 2008. Dew made her home with Dwayne in Bethlehem, NH. She started her own residential cleaning business with her husband by her side. Dew had a great personality and was loved by everyone she met. She had an incredible work ethic that allowed her business to thrive and was constantly getting referrals.

She was most blessed when she welcomed her only child into the world, her son Gino. Motherhood meant everything to her. She was totally dedicated to her family. She was a highly active and present mother and enjoyed being at school, sporting, and town events. Dew enjoyed gardening around her home, where she would care for her flowers and grow vegetables. Cooking was one of her passions and she would take great pleasure in preparing many meals for her family and friends. She especially enjoyed hosting holidays.

Unfortunately, Dew’s untimely devastating diagnosis led to her declining health, but it didn’t diminish her spirit. Her courage allowed her to battle valiantly, and she gave it her all. Her family was by her side, as well as her friends and community. Dew’s passing was far too soon, but her memory and her love that she bestowed on all that she loved will never be broken.

She was ithe beloved wife of 17 years to Retired Revere Fire Fighter, Dwayne A. DeSisto of Bethlehem, NH; the loving and proud mother of Gino A. DeSisto of Bethlehem, NH and stepmother of Anthony DeSisto of New Hampshire and the step grandmother of Anthony Santino DeSisto; the cherished daughter of Onjan Samnakhon and the late Sawaeng Samnakhon; the loving sister of Tuy- Arunthip Samnakorn Toy-Pariyakorn Samnakorn and Rain-Narain Samnakorn. She is the dear daughter-in-law of the late Anthony J. “Tony” DeSisto and Geraldine (Frongillo) DeSisto; the treasured sister-in-law of Donna M. Ferrante and her husband, Ret. Revere Fire Lt. Frank Ferrante, Doreen M. Aloisi and her husband, Anthony, Deann M. Iandolo and her husband, Normand, all of Revere, Danae M. McLaughlin and her husband, John of Saugus and Darren J. DeSisto and his wife, Gina M. of Revere. She is also lovingly survived by many adored nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews both here in the United States and Thailand and her Yellow lab “Lucky.”

In lieu of flowers in Dew’s memory donations may be made to the National LeioMyoSarcoma Foundation at www.nlmsf.org. For online condolences please visit us at www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Rocco “Dunna” Cerrone

Of Revere, recently of Virginia (But nothing could take the place of Revere)

Rocco “Dunna” Cerrone passed away peacefully on October 30, 2025 at the age of 97. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial visitation and funeral service on Saturday, November 15th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beachwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St, Revere.

Born and raised in Revere, Dunna spent the first 86 years of his life in the City of Revere. He loved Revere where he married the love of his life, raised his family and developed lifelong friendships and memories. He spent his final 11 years in Virginia with his son, Damon and his wife. Sue where he adapted as best he could – but nothing could take the place of Revere. He cherished his City and often longed for the simplicity of his life on 189 Vane Street.

He is survived by his daughter, Robyn Cerrone of Lynn and her partner, Frank Ming; his son, Damon Cerrone and his wife, Sue; his grandchildren, Staci Elkhatib and her husband, Adam and Samantha Webber and her husband. Ward Strickland; and his great-grandchild, Luka.

Rocco was predeceased by the love of his life, Millicent Cerrone; his sister, Dolly Argenzio; his brother, Pat Cerrone; his father, Rocco Cerrone and his mother, Rose Cerrone and granddaughter, Stephanie Webber.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow St. Lynn, MA 01901, a cause close to the family’s heart. For online condolences, please visit us at www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Jody P. Scicchitani

She was a person who loved and was loved back even more

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 6th at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere for Jody P. Scicchitani, who died unexpectedly in her home, on Sunday, October 26th, She was 63 years old. Interment will be private.

Jody was born on March 16, 1962, in Boston. She was one of three children of Thomas “Sugar” and Leona “Lee” Scicchitani. She was raised and educated in Revere and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1980.

Jody began her working career at Blue Cross Blue Shield in an administrative role. She then worked at Hemmingway’s as a waitress and later she worked in the catering business. When she became a mother to her only child, Stephen, that was it, she was completely devoted to raising him. She was very present and was constant for her son.

Jody developed health issues later in life and dealt with them as they came along. She underwent not one, but two kidney transplants. Her best friend and love of her life, Mark Contrado, was her donor just two years ago.

Jody lived the best life she could, she was an incredible cook and even better baker. Jody loved cooking for all of her family and friends. She was also a huge lover of animals, especially dogs. Jody became a dog sitter for several people. She would walk, board, and care for them. This gave her immense joy and satisfaction. Jody was also close with her family, and she maintained an extremely close friendship with many lifelong friends. She also enjoyed traveling, especially taking yearly trips to Aruba. Jody was a person who loved and was loved back even more.

The loving mother of her son, Stephen T. Ward and his wife, Krista of Revere, she was the cherished daughter of Leona “Lee” (Pearlman) Scicchitani of Revere and the late Thomas R. “Sugar” Scicchitani; the adored longtime companion of 20 years to Mark Contrado of Revere; the dear sister of Stephen Scicchitani and his wife, Nancy of Acton and Amy Scicchitani of Reading. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, and her canine babies: Luigi, Mario and Winnie. Cherished friends near and far would all agree, “no table like Jody’s table.”

Please OMIT flowers, at the family’s request you may donate in Jody’s memory to Humane World for Animals, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or by visiting https://www.humaneworld.org/en.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Vincenzo Mellace

A Master Tailor whose legacy is one of laughter, dedication, and the kind of love that

is woven into the very fabric of our lives

Vincenzo Mellace passed away on November 3, 2025, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 86.

Born in Montauro, Calabria, Italy on November 10, 1938 to the late Domenico Mellace and Rosina (Squillacioti), he brought a unique blend of humor, love and craftsmanship into the world. His legacy is one of laughter, dedication and the kind of love that is woven into the very fabric of our lives.

Vincenzo was a master tailor, a skill he learned from his father, Domenico Mellace, at the tender age of eight. In his hands, a piece of fabric could be transformed into a work of art, and he practiced this craft for nearly 80 years. His skill was not just in the clothes he made but in the lives he touched. Each stitch was an extension of his love for his work, his family, and life itself. He had a knack for delivering the best one-liners that eased tense moments and brought smiles to all around him.

Vincenzo’s move from Italy to Revere marked a new chapter in his life. Here, he nurtured a family and a career, both of which bloomed like the garden he lovingly tended. His devotion was evident in the beautiful garments he crafted, the lush garden he grew, and the warmth he shared with his family and friends.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Maria (Russo). He was the devoted father of Lucia Castle and her husband, Blaine of Saugus, John Mellace and his wife, Sveta of Peabody and the late Robert Mellace and his surviving wife, Holly; cherished grandfather of Mariella, Jack, Ella, John, and Brielle; dear brother of Salvatore Mellace and his wife, Michelle of N. Dartmouth, Leo Mellace of Revere and Anthony Mellace of Chelsea. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, November 5 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Entombment Woodlawn Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

We encourage all who knew and loved Vincenzo to share memories, photos, and stories on his memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com. In this way, we can continue to celebrate the rich tapestry of his life, stitching together our memories, just as he stitched together pieces of fabric to create something truly beautiful.