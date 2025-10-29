Polls Open Tuesday for City Election

By Adam Swift

Polls will be open this Tuesday, Nov. 4 for the Revere municipal election.

Several contested city council and school committee races are on the ballot, as is one non-binding ballot question.

The city council at-large race has eight candidates looking to fill five seats. The five incumbents – Anthony Zambuto, Robert Haas, Marc Silvestri, Juan Pablo Jaramillo, and Michelle Kelley – are all running for reelection. In addition, longtime Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna is giving up her ward seat to run for an at-large position. Those candidates are joined on the ballot by former council candidates Anthony Parziale and Wayne Rose.

In Ward 1, James Mercurio and Brian Averback are looking to take the seat currently held by McKenna.

The other five incumbent ward councilors – Ira Novoselsky in Ward 2, Anthony Cogliandro in Ward 3, Paul Argenzio in Ward 4, Angela Guarino-Sawaya in Ward 5, and Christopher Giannino in Ward 6 – are running unopposed.

Four candidates are running for two at-large school committee seats, including John Kingston, Stacey Brondson-Rizzo, Frederick Sannella, and Ralph DeCicco Jr.

In the Ward 1 School Committee race, incumbent Jacqueline Monterroso is being challenged by Kathryn Schulte-Grahame.

In other school committee ward races, Rafael Feliciano and Alexander Rhalimi are on the ballot in Ward 2, Anthony Caggiano is running unopposed in Ward 3 as is Stephen Damiano Jr. in Ward 4.

In Ward 5, incumbent Aisha Millbury-Ellis is running unopposed, and in Ward 6, Vanessa Biasella is running unopposed for that school committee seat.

The non-binding ballot question asks if voters believe the city council should repeal its prohibition of recreational marijuana facilities in the city.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Polling locations are:

Ward 1, Precincts 1,2: Beachmont Veterans Memorial School, 15 Everard St., Gymnasium, Bennington Street Entrance

Ward 1, Precinct 3: American Legion Post 61, 249 Broadway

Ward 2, Precinct 1: Garfield Magnet School, 176 Garfield Ave., Gymnasium

Ward 2, Precincts 2, 3, and 3A: Carl Hyman Towers, 50 Walnut Ave.

Ward 3, Precincts 1, 2, 3: Revere High School, 101 School St., Gymnasium, Fieldhouse Entrance

Ward 4, Precincts 1, 2, and 3: Staff Sergeant James J. Hill Elementary School, 51 Park Ave., Parking Lot Entrance

Ward 5, Precinct 1: Point of Pines Yacht Club, 28 Rice Ave.

Ward 5, Precinct 1A: Jack Satter House, 420 Revere Beach Boulevard

Ward 5, Precincts 2, 3: Paul Revere School, 395 Revere St., Gymnasium

Ward 6, Precincts 1, 2, 3: West Revere Complex, A.C. Whelan School, 107 Newhall St., Gymnasium, Sargent Street Entrance