We’d like to offer a “Happy Diwali” to our friends and neighbors who have been celebrating that holiday this past week.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is observed (with slight differences) by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists. It is celebrated by lighting oil lamps and candles to symbolize the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

The holiday takes place during a five-day period which began last Saturday, with the main festival day having occurred this past Monday, October 20, a time that coincides with the new moon.

The essence of Diwali is spiritual renewal, a time for each of us to reflect upon our shortcomings of the past year and to vow to make ourselves a better person in the year ahead.

We think all of our readers, regardless of religious beliefs, would agree that is a worthy goal for all of us.