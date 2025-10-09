Suffolk Downs Celebrates Grand Opening of Twisted Fate Brewery

Special to the Journal

This past weekend, The HYM Investment Group (“HYM”) and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC (“National”), celebrated Twisted Fate Brewing’s grand opening at Suffolk Downs. Twisted Fate, a family-owned, majority female-owned nanobrewery is the first retail tenant to officially open at Amaya, the first residential building to deliver at Suffolk Downs, bringing its ground-floor taproom to Revere and Suffolk Downs’ Beachmont Square neighborhood.

This milestone was celebrated with a ribbon cutting and speaking program on Saturday, October 4, featuring remarks from Madeline Fitzgerald, Vice President of HYM; Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe; Revere City Council President Marc Silvestri; State Representative Jessica Giannino; and Twisted Fate Brewing’s ownership team of Dave Pinette, Erica Tritta, Kim McNamara and Bill McNamara.

Located at 64 Salt Street, the new Beachmont Square taproom marks Twisted Fate’s second location on the North Shore, building on the success of its flagship brewery in Danvers, which opened in 2022. The Revere taproom brings a diverse selection of craft beers – from the refreshing tastes of their lagering programs to the hoppy depths of their New England IPAs to the rich warmth of their year-round stouts. Patrons can look forward to savoring customer favorites such as Papa Pils, If 6 Was 9, Match Made in Heaven and Revere taproom exclusive Paul Revere.

Twisted Fate will also offer food options at their new location, delicious light bites to enjoy with your pints. The taproom features a seasonal outdoor patio that plans to open Spring 2026, adding nearly 400 square feet of space for guests to enjoy. Situated in the vibrant Beachmont Square, with direct access to the MBTA Blue Line and less than a half-mile from the oldest public beach in the U.S., the Revere location is perfectly positioned to become a new local favorite.

“HYM is excited to celebrate the official opening of Twisted Fate Brewing and their taproom at Suffolk Downs,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM. “As the first retail tenant at Suffolk Downs and at Amaya, Twisted Fate will further enhance the Beachmont Square neighborhood and serve as a welcoming space for residents, visitors, and the broader Revere community to gather and enjoy.”

“We are so excited to have our taproom open in Revere. We have been well-received by so many in this city. We, together with our amazing team, can’t wait to pour you a pint while you relax in our brand-new space! Come check us out,” said Erica Tritta, representing Twisted Fate Brewing alongside co-owners Dave Pinette, Kim, and Bill McNamara.

“Twisted Fate is Revere’s first brewery, bringing a new atmosphere to our Beachmont neighborhood, and we are excited to see them succeed as they join our business community,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe of the City of Revere.

BLACKLINE Retail Group serves as the exclusive leasing agent for the first phase of development at Beachmont Square and is bringing nine distinct retail destinations to Amaya for residents and visitors to enjoy. The Point Barre and Yoga is slated to open later this Fall.

The grand opening of Twisted Fate Brewing at Amaya coincided with the City of Revere’s Fall Festival, also held on Saturday, October 4 at The Yard @ Beachmont Square, right outside of the Taproom. The festival featured live music, brews from Twisted Fate, a food truck expo, shopping, family activities, and more – offering something for everyone and further highlighting Beachmont Square as a new community destination.