Fall is the Time to take a Hike

For many of our fellow New Englanders, fall is our favorite season. The warm days and crisp evenings serve as the perfect midpoint between the heat and humidity of summer and the chill of winter.

When you add in the spectacular colors of the foliage throughout our region, it is no wonder that the anticipation of autumn makes us feel alive and eager to enjoy the outdoors.

We’ve always found that this is the best time of year to take a daytime hike in the mountains in our region, whether it be nearby in the Blue Hills, or further away in the Berkshires, Vermont, or New Hampshire.

There is something about being in the outdoors, under a canopy of brightly-colored trees with the sound of a running stream, that soothes us both physically and spiritually in a way that is altogether lacking amidst the constant noise and congestion of our lives in the city.

So we urge all of our readers to make the time for themselves and their families to travel west or north over these next few weeks and go for a hike in the mountains.

We promise that a hike at this time of year will remind us that the best things in life are free.