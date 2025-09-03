Obituaries 09-03-2025

Ronald N. “Ronnie” Iovine

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, September 5th from 4 to 7 p,m. in the Vertuccio Smith and Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Ronald N. “Ronnie” Iovine, who died peacefully on Wednesday, August 27th at the Lighthouse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Revere following a two-year battle with Dementia. He recently celebrated his 87th birthday. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, September 6th beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will immediately follow with military honors in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Ronnie was born in Winthrop on July 1st, 1938, to his parents, Luigi “Louis” and Florence Iovine. The youngest of six children, he was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1956.

In 1957, Ronnie enlisted in the United States Navy, serving honorably until his discharge in 1959. Upon returning home, he began a long and dedicated career as a carpenter. Starting with the Carpenters Union, he later worked independently, and eventually joined Wakefield Associates, where he continued to hone his craft until he retired. Ronnie was known for his meticulous attention to detail and took immense pride in every project he touched, earning a reputation as a master carpenter and a true perfectionist.

Outside of work, Ronnie was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed a variety of hobbies. He was a talented candlepin bowler, participating in several leagues in Lynn. He enjoyed golfing in the spring and summer, and in his younger years, he enjoyed skiing in the winter. Throughout his life, he found joy in spending time with family, cooking, gardening, coin collecting, and karaoke singing. But Ronnie’s greatest pride and joy in life was his daughter Stacey, and his grandchildren, Layla and Mason.

He was the loving father of Stacey J. Lipman and her husband, Adam M. Lipman of Haverhill; the cherished grandfather of Layla and Mason Lipman; devoted son of the late Louis and Florence (Zolla) Iovine; the treasured brother of Helena Gilleberto of Revere, and the late Jean Arsenault, Louis R. Iovine, Robert E. Iovine and Richard A. Iovine and the former husband of Sandra (Ciampoli) Iovine of Revere. Ronnie is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Rosemarie Molea

She was a woman who lived life fully—on her own terms and with her own unmistakable style Rosemarie (Gaeta) Molea of Revere entered into eternal rest on August 27, 2025, at the age of 82. Rosemarie was a woman who lived life fully—on her own terms and with her own unmistakable style. A spirited soul with a sharp wit, a love of perfection, and yes, a little bit of a controlling streak, she traveled the world by land and by sea, collecting experiences, memories, and stories along the way. When not on a cruise or exploring new places, she found comfort and joy walking along Revere Beach, the shoreline she called home. She leaves behind a devoted family who adored her strength and fire: her children: Stephen P. Molea and his wife, Michele of Revere, Sheila Nappi and her husband, Adam of Maine and Sheryl Molea and her partner, Steven of South Carolina. She was the beloved sister of Linda Odierno, cherished grandmother to Tiffany R. Brandt, Brittany M. Molea, Stephen J. Molea, Gianna Nappi, Maria Nappi and John P. Nappi, and a proud great-grandmother to Emma and Ava Brandt. Rosemarie was predeceased by her husband, Phillip S. Molea, and her parents, Mario and Rosa (Zecchino) Gaeta. The family wishes to extend deepest gratitude to her dedicated in-home care team, who brought comfort, laughter, and dignity to Rosemarie’s final year, as well as to the team at Care Dimensions Hospice. In her final days, Rosemarie was lovingly supported by what was affectionately dubbed her “F@#! You Club”—a circle of strength, humor, and loyalty that embodied her fearless and unapologetic approach to life. A Visitation was held at Buonfiglio Funeral Home on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Rosemarie’s honor to the PSP & CBD Foundationhttps://pspcbdfoundation.org/honor/. Rosemarie lived without regrets, loved fiercely, laughed often, and left her family and friends with memories as unforgettable as she was.