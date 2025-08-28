School Committee Vice ChairJacqueline Monterroso announces candidacy for Ward 1 School Comm.

Committee Vice Chair Monterroso announces her re-election campaign for School Committee. The following is her statement.

As the first Latina elected in Revere and your current Vice Chair, I am proud to announce my candidacy for a second term as your Ward 1 School Committee Member. As a mother, former kindergarten teacher, homeowner, and Director of Policy and Advocacy for a national education nonprofit, I bring both personal experience and professional expertise to this role. Together, we’ve delivered results for Revere’s students, educators, and families — and I’m ready to continue that progress.

As your Vice Chair, I:

• Led the Committee through 5 successful contract negotiations, including a historic 14.5% raise for Revere teachers

• Voted in favor of our new high school

• Ensured key positions were preserved in the school budget (health aides, civics coach, and more)

• Voted to reinstate the Revere High School honors program

• Established a scholarship fund awarding 5 annual scholarships to RPS graduates

As an active community leader, I am a member of the Beachmont Improvement Committee, serve on the City of Revere’s Scholarship Committee, and provide college and career support to various students and their families.

My background in K-12 public education and my role as a statewide policy director give me the in-depth skillset to help guide our school district. My expanded network allows me to bring multiple opportunities to our schools such as sending students to fully-paid summer college-prep camps and inviting our Revere High Rock and Jazz Bands to perform at the State House. This past November I also led the statewide coalition that brought about the successful passage of a historic education law, the Educator Diversity Act.

My track record in just two years is a testament to my steadfast commitment to Revere’s students, educators, and families. My passion for education and public service, expertise in education policy and leadership, and work ethic engrained from my parents afford me the opportunity to serve you.

With your vote this September 16th and November 4th, we have the opportunity to continue working together on behalf of our students, educators, and families. Amongst many priorities, if re-elected, I’ll:

• Guide the Committee through the elimination of the middle school lottery

• Work to expand access to full-time and free pre-school

• Bring more college and career opportunities to Revere students

With proven results, bold leadership, and a deep commitment to our community, I am ready to keep working for Ward 1. On September 16th, I ask for your support to continue delivering opportunities and equity for our students, families, and educators. Vote Vice Chair Monterroso — #2 on the ballot — for Ward 1 School Committee.

Website: jacqueline4revere.com | Facebook & Instagram:@jacqueline4revere