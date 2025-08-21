Obituaries 08-20-2025

Frances D’Ambrosio

She lived a life full of love, loyalty, and thoughtful generosity

Frances D’Ambrosio, affectionately known as Fran or Franny, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was known for her resilience, generosity, and the way she made everyone around her feel welcome, cared for, and well-fed.

Born Frances Ann Romano on April 23, 1945, in Somerville, she moved to Revere during her high school years, graduating with the Revere High School Class of 1963, and made the city her home for the rest of her life.

Shortly after graduation, she attended LeBaron Hairdressing Academy n Malden, beginning what would become a fulfilling career as a hairdresser where she helped countless women and men look and feel their best. During her high school days and for a period time after, Fran worked at Brandano’s bakery on Broadway, Revere alongside her mother and sister. Fran ended her working career as a member of the City of Revere Treasurer’s office where she was responsible for processing payroll for all of the city’s municipal employees.

Her home was always filled with the delicious aroma of her excellent cooking and baking, and she loved hosting family holidays and gatherings with her close friends. An avid reader, she found joy and solace in the pages of countless books. Fran also looked forward to card nights with her girlfriends.

A devout member of the St. Anthony’s Church ladies’ sodality, her faith was a guiding force in her life. Fran was also an active member of the McKinley, Whalen and Lincoln school PTAs during the time her children attended those schools.

Frances is lovingly remembered by her husband, Vito D’Ambrosio; her children, Paul of Revere, Stephen and his wife, Lauren of Danvers, and Annmarie and her husband, Anthony, of Florence, Italy; and her cherished grandchildren: Paige, Antonio Vito, Reis, Nicolò, Gioia Maria, and Bria. She was the dear sister of Sandra Porrazzo, Joseph Romano and Linda Hutchins, a beloved sister-in-law, and is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. She joins her parents, Alessandro and Anna (Catherine) Romano, who preceded her in death.

Fran was a loyal friend, a devoted mother and wife, and an adoring grandmother. Her family and friends always came first, and she was deeply committed to her loved ones. She lived a life full of love, loyalty, and thoughtful generosity. She was deeply loved and will truly be missed.

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Monday, August 18th at the Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. A Funeral Service was held from the funeral home on Tuesday followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church and nterment in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Fran’s name to the Kaplan Family Hospice House.

Salvatore F. Sciortino

A hardworking man who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him

Salvatore F. Sciortino, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 14th at 91 years old.

He was the son of the late Joseph and Angelina (Leonardi) Sciortino and the beloved husband of 43 years to Antonia M. (Maglione) Sciortino of Revere; devoted father of Ann Marie Giangregorio and her husband, Patsy of Billerica, Salvatore Sciortino, Jr. and his wife, Caroline of Danvers, Rosemary Hughes and her husband, Kenneth of Derby, CT, Dawn Marie DeVitto and her husband, Richard of Billerica, Tina Marie McMaster of Everett, Patricia McCarthy of Bridgewater, Dawn Marie Prievo and her husband, Ron of Merrimack, NH, and the late John McCarthy. He was the dear brother of Eleanor Arsenis of North Reading and of the late Roselia, Joseph, Ida, Jenny, Mary and Rose. Salvatore was the cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

He grew up in the Boston area and graduated from Newman Preparatory High School. Following graduation, he also pursued a degree in Electrical Engineering at Wentworth. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Saudi Arabia. He was honorably discharged in 1956.

Salvatore was a hardworking man who was devoted to his family. He worked at Thompson Engineering Company and following his retirement, he worked at the U.S. Postal Annex in South Boston until age 75. In his spare time, Salvatore enjoyed studying different languages, and was an avid collector of coins and stamps. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church on Monday, August 18th followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Catherine Louise Kelly

Her kindness, warmth, and unwavering love for her family and friends will never be forgotten

Catherine Louise (Lagorio) Kelly, 82, of Revere passed away peacefully on August 11, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Cathy was the beloved wife of Stanley Kelly with whom she shared 40 happy years. She was the devoted mother of Billy Guinasso and his wife, Christine, Stacey Langton and her husband, John; the late Dawn Kelly Sullivan, Lynne Kelly and her husband, Sal Schirripa; and Aaron Kelly and his wife, Joan. Cathy was also the adored Mimi to her grandchildren: Andrew (AJ) Guinasso, Connor Sullivan, Payton Sullivan, Aidan Kelly, Emily Guinasso, Matthew Langton, Aislyn Kelly, Cordelia Langton, and Finn Langton. She was a loving sister to Barbara Lagorio, Ruthann Marzilli, and Fred Lagorio.

A proud graduate of Revere High School (Class of 1960), Cathy attended Bridgewater State College before embarking on a distinguished career in various fields. She was employed by the Public Employee Retirement Administration, initially in the Investment Unit and later in the Workers’ Compensation Department. She was recruited to Roxbury Community College as their Workers’ Compensation Manager, followed by a position at the Boston Water and Sewer Commission as Facility Manager. Cathy earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues and was loved by those she worked with.

In her retirement, Cathy was a devoted grandmother, spending her years with her beloved grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and was an avid baseball fan, especially of the Boston Red Sox and Dustin Pedroia. Cathy loved music and you could oftentimes hear her and her husband, Stanley, singing to Neil Diamond, Kenny Rogers and more. She and Stanley also loved traveling, with favorite destinations being St. Martin and North Conway.

Cathy fought a long and challenging battle with Alzheimer’s disease, but through it all, she maintained a spirit of love and laughter. Her kindness, warmth, and unwavering love for her family and friends will never be forgotten.

A funeral service will be held today, Wednesday, August 20 at 12 Noon at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Revere with visitation beforehand at Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, MA from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Cathy’s memory.www.alz.org.

Robert A. “Bob” Pepple

Loving and caring husband and father

Funeral Services and Entombment were held at Holy Cross Community Mausoleum for Robert A.” Bob” Pepple who died at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers on Friday, August 15th following a year and half battle with Gastric Cancer. He was 79 years old.

Robert was born in Boston on September 25, 1945, to his late mother, Anna (LaPorta) Pepple. He was one of three sons raised and educated in East Boston. Robert married Josephine (Lunetta) on January 28, 1968. The couple resided in East Boston and later relocated to Revere. They had a daughter and son. Bob was a loving and caring husband and father. He was devoted to his family which carried through to his grandchildren.

Bob began his working career at the Gillette Corporation, then worked as an auditor for Stop and Shop. He then took a position with The Union Transport International (UTI), as an accounting supervisor. His career there spanned 35 years before retiring.

Bob and his wife, Josephine, eventually moved to Saugus, where they have resided for the past nine years. Bob enjoyed his monthly trips to the casino. He was also an avid shopper for anything and he would always try to find the best buys. He was a man who was humble and enjoyed the simple things in life. His favorite place was being with his family.

He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Josephine (Lunetta) Pepple of Saugus; the loving father of Lisa M. McDonald and her husband, Henry of Danvers and Robert D. Pepple and his wife, Linda of Saugus; the cherished papa of David L. Pepple of Saugus and Henry F. McDonald of Danvers; the dear brother of Lawrence J. Pepple, Sr. and his wife, Nanetta of East Boston and the late Dennis M. Pepple. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 502 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.