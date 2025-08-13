Applications Open Soon for Cultural Council Grants

By Adam Swift

Grant opportunities are available for local organizations through the Revere and Massachusetts Cultural Councils.

At Monday night’s meeting, the Revere Cultural Council discussed the application dates for those grants, as well as its efforts to get out the word about the grant process.

The cultural council reviews the grant applications from the local organizations and proposed projects and determines the approximately $41,000 in grant funds it has to award from the state.

The minimum grant award is $250, according to cultural council Chair Rocky Graziano. While the top grant awards typically come in at around $2,000, he said there is no strict limit on the amount which can be awarded.

“Applications for the grant cycle open on Sept. 2, 2025, and there will be an info session online sponsored by the Massachusetts Cultural Council,” said Graziano.

That webinar session is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9. More information about the information session and the grant process and deadlines will be available on a flyer from the cultural council. That flyer will be translated into several languages and be distributed to a number of public spaces in the city, as well as on city social media sites, including the cultural council’s Instagram page at Revereculturalcouncil.

“So if you are a budding grant writer and you want to put forth a project, and you want some additional tips and tricks, you want to ask some questions, please feel free to attend this session,” said Graziano.

The application deadline for the grants is Thursday, Oct. 16.

It is anticipated that the cultural council will make its final decision on the grant awards in January of next year.

Priority for the grants will be given to Revere residents that benefit underserved populations and underserved groups, and proposals that prioritize Revere youth, including those at-risk, according to the local cultural council’s priorities.

Other priorities for proposals include those that emphasize local history, promote education and mitigation regarding local environmental issues, involve new art forms or humanities programs that would be beneficial to the community, and that focus on live rather than virtual events.

During Monday night’s meeting, council members also discussed strategies to ensure that they have a larger presence at cultural events in Revere, especially those that have benefited from its grants.