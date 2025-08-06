News Brief

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Mosquitoes from Revere

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) announced today that West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in mosquitoes collected from Revere, Massachusetts. In 2024, 8,597 mosquito samples were tested for WNV and 333 samples were positive.

WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The mosquitoes that carry this virus are common throughout the state and are found in urban as well as more rural areas. While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.

By taking a few, common sense precautions, people can help to protect themselves and their loved ones:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply Insect Repellent when you go outdoors. Use a repellent with DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age. Permethrin products are intended for use on items such as clothing, shoes, bed nets and camping gear and should not be applied to skin.

Clothing Can Help reduce mosquito bites. Although it may be difficult to do when it’s hot, wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours – The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

Drain Standing Water – Many mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or getting rid of items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools and change water in birdbaths frequently.

Install or Repair Screens – Some mosquitoes like to come indoors. Keep them outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all your windows and doors.

While Revere continues to work closely with the MDPH and other agencies, locally we continue to partner with Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District to provide regular mosquito population control measures. You can learn more about this partnership at http://www.revere.org/departments/public-health-division or www.nemassmosquito.org.

BHCC Collabs with Labcorp on New Simulation Lab in Chelsea

Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC), in collaboration with Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, celebrated a new chapter in clinical education with the unveiling of a brand-new simulation lab on its Chelsea campus on May 13. The unique public-private collaboration enables BHCC students to acquire essential clinical phlebotomy skills through hands-on learning while creating a pathway to potential employment opportunities with Labcorp.

“Labcorp is dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare by investing in both education and experiential learning,” said Bill Haas, Senior Vice President of Labcorp’s Northeast Division. “The simulation lab empowers students to translate their academic knowledge into practical skills, preparing them to deliver exceptional care in real-world clinical settings.”

BHCC offers four programs within the medical laboratory science industry, including the Phlebotomy Technician Certificate program. The course covers processes and procedures, safety protocols, quality assurance and precautions, venipuncture skills, terminology, and related anatomy and physiology. Upon completing the training, students can then take their lab assessments and be assigned to their clinical placements on campus.

“We struggle to find clinical phlebotomy placements for our students, and the Labcorp simulation lab is a dream come true because our students get hands-on experience with a trusted provider of lab services right on campus,” said Dean of Workforce and Economic Development Kristen McKenna.