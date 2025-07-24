Obituaries 07-23-2025

Carol Ann Smaldone

Her heart always remained with her hometown of Beachmont

Carol was born and raised in the Beachmont section of Revere and was the daughter of John and Rose (DiMartino) Feeley. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1974. After marrying Arthur H. Smaldone, Jr. in 1976, they remained in Beachmont, where they raised their family.

Carol was a devoted wife and mother, and she also held a career with Eagle Freight in Chelsea, where she worked as an import officer for over 18 years. She retired in 2017.

Carol’s nurturing nature inspired her to be the epitome of being a mother and a hostess. She loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. The door to her home was always open and everyone was always welcome to come to enjoy a good meal and conversation. Carol loved to cook and she expressed her love through her amazing dishes. Family was paramount to her, and she kept close contact with her children, grandchildren and brothers and sisters.

Carol loved spending time at the beach and she and her husband loved to travel together. For several years they enjoyed spending the winter months together in Florida. Carol and her husband relocated to New Hampshire five years ago, and although they enjoyed the quieter and serene atmosphere, Carol’s heart always remained with her hometown of Beachmont.

The beloved wife of 48 ½ years to Arthur H. Smaldone, Jr. of Belmont, NH, she was the devoted mother of Lauren Rose Smaldone and her wife, Courtney of Rochester, NH and Carla Ann DiPesa and her husband, Christopher of Danvers; cherished grandmother of Jax Arthur DiPesa and Olivia Jean DiPesa; dear sister of Amelia “Molly” Feeley, John Feeley, Thomas Feeley, Eleanor Thomas and the late Catherine Rose Campbell. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Avetis (John) Nakashian

He leaves a legacy of kindness and integrity

Avetis (John) Nakashian passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 14, at the young age of 55. An immeasurable loss for his family, he will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Lucy; their beloved children, Anna, Jack and Angelina; his parents, Hakop and Mari; his brothers, Serop (wife Nona, children Robert and Lianna) and Michael; and by all other family and friends who had the privilege of knowing him.

Avetis was born in Yerevan, Armenia and grew up in the United States surrounded by family who nurtured in him a deep sense of responsibility and hard work — qualities that became the foundation of the strong man he was. Together with his family, Avo built European Collision Works and ARM Construction — two respected businesses that became pillars of the North Shore community.

He was the anchor of the Nakashian family and to many who were blessed to call him a friend.

As a husband, he provided lovingly and boundlessly for his wife. As a father, he gave his children the kind of love that doesn’t need words — patient, unwavering, and full of pride. As a son, he honored his parents with deep respect and gratitude. As a brother, he was a constant, loyal presence. As an uncle, he was the one who led by example.

He leaves a legacy of kindness and integrity that will live on in the many lives he touched.

