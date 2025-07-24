A Global Force in Dentistry

Dr. Pranav Manek’s journey of excellence, innovation, and service

By Cary Shuman

Dr. Pranav Manek is pictured

following the commencement

ceremony at Boston University

where he was awarded a

Master of Science Degree in

Clinical Research. Dr. Manek

will be a faculty at BU’s Henry

Goldman School of Dental

Medicine in September.

In the world of dentistry, few professionals embody the spirit of excellence, innovation, and service as remarkably as Dr. Pranav V. Manek. A highly respected dental surgeon, oral medicine and oral radiologist, Dr. Manek currently resides in Revere, while leaving a profound global impact through his distinguished academic career, innovative contributions, and humanitarian efforts.

Bridging Continents with Knowledge and Care

At 40, Dr. Manek is on the cusp of completing his Master of Science in Clinical Research at Boston University. He is also set to join the esteemed faculty at BU’s Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine as a faculty. In parallel, he serves as an Associate Professor at Pacific Dental College and Research Center in India, where he is leading a critical research project on the prevalence of the elongated styloid process.

Dr. Manek’s academic foundation is truly formidable: he holds a PhD and MBA in Hospital Management, an MDS in Oral Medicine and Radiology from Gujarat University, and a BDS from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, all conferred by top Indian institutions.

Honored Across the Globe

Dr. Manek’s clinical career spans more than 17 years, marked by pioneering expertise in dental implantology, orofacial pain, oral radiology, and pharmacovigilance. His remarkable service has earned him global acclaim, including the prestigious UK Parliament Global Inspiration Awards (2022, 2023) and the UAE Royal Family Healthcare Innovation Award (2023).

As a registered dental therapist in the United Kingdom, Dr. Manek has also founded the Jalaram Smile Charitable Trust, a non-governmental organization providing free dental screening and medicine to more than 10,000 underserved patients annually in remote parts of Kutch, India.

A Calling Inspired by Family and Faith

Born in Anjar, a town in Kutch, western India, Dr. Manek grew up in a devout, service-oriented family. His mother, Mrs. Saryu Manek, was a schoolteacher, and his father, Mr. Vinod Manek, a banker. His sister, Dr. Arpita Manek Rajyagauru, is also a doctor. Guided by love, humility, and strong values, he excelled in science during his school years and found his calling in dentistry, inspired by his uncle.

He established his first hospital in 2008 at the age of just 24.

Global Recognition and Diplomatic Engagement

Dr. Manek’s connection to the UK has been especially fruitful. In December 2023, he was awarded by Mayor of Ealing Hitesh Tailor at the Palace of Westminster in London for his outstanding contributions to healthcare. He also had the honor of meeting Gareth Richard Thomas, Member of Parliament, and serving Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during her visit to India.

In April 2023, he was invited by Emirati dignitary Bu Abdullah to Dubai, where he received the Best Dentist Award from the royal family.

A Vision for Revere

Fluent in English, Hindi, and Gujarati, Dr. Manek enjoys his life in Revere and often visits Revere Beach. He expresses a strong desire to become an active member of the community and hopes to open a free dental screening clinic for youth, emphasizing preventive oral hygiene.

“I hope my wife can soon join me in this beautiful city,” he says. “Together, we aim to serve the community and contribute to its health and happiness.”

A Family of Healers

Dr. Manek’s wife, Dr. Sneha Manek, is also a dentist and currently oversees operations at the Jalaram Dental Hospital in Anjar. Their daughter, Hritvi (14), aspires to study dentistry in the United States, while their young son, Hridit, completes the loving family.

The couple also shares the spiritual guidance and support of Mr. Chirag Prajapati, a local business owner in Revere, whom Dr. Manek praises as “a noble soul.”

Inventor, Scholar, and Thought Leader

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Manek is a prolific scholar and inventor. He has authored 25 PubMed- and Scopus-indexed publications with 81 citations and has reviewed over 115 research manuscripts for international journals.

His commitment to advancing dental science is evident in his five patents, including:

• T-Shape Dental Suction Tip

• Anti-Snoring Soft Splint

• Dental Operating Light Handle

• Two upcoming innovations currently under patent review

He is globally recognized for placing more than 8,000 dental implants with a 98% success rate, particularly in All-on-4 and All-on-6 procedures. His diagnostic advancements—like AI-enhanced CBCT and MRI imaging and salivary biomarkers for oral cancer detection—are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in oral healthcare.

The Heart of a Humanitarian

“My journey began in the underserved clinics of rural India,” says Dr. Manek. “It taught me that while technology and innovation are vital, compassion and accessibility must be at the core of healthcare.”

His lifelong mission has been to bridge the gap between advanced healthcare and underserved populations, with a focus on dignity, outreach, and results.

“I believe in karma,” he says. “Whatever good we do for society comes back to us.”

With humility, brilliance, and unwavering dedication, Dr. Pranav Manek continues to inspire and uplift—proving that the true mark of greatness lies in service to others.