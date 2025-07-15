Obituaries 07-16-2025

Joseph “Pinuccio” Aresco, Sr.

Owned J. Aresco Trucking Co.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Thursday, July 17th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Joseph “Pinuccio” Aresco, Sr., who died at the Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday, July 10 following a brief illness. He was 68 years old. His Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 1 p.m. immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Joe, who was also known as “Joe Tomatoes” and “Pinuccio” was born in Catania, Sicily on September 11, 1956. He along with his family immigrated to the United States when he was five years old. The family lived in the West End of Boston and later moved to East Boston.

Joe was educated in Boston Public Schools. At a young age, Joe had a very strong work ethic. He began working with his older brothers at their business, The Matarazzo Brothers Co. in Chelsea. Joe also worked the family Pushcarts in Haymarket in Boston for many years. He worked very hard and hustled to earn a living.

Joe eventually opened his own trucking company named J. Aresco Trucking Co., which he recently retired from. Joe could always be heard singing either Frank Sinatra or Elvis Presley songs. He was a man who enjoyed working and he loved his family.

He was the beloved son of the late Vittorio Aresco and Vincenza (Rosa) Aresco; the father of Diana Aresco and Joseph Aresco, Jr., cherished brother of Angelo, the late Sebastiano “Yano”, Antonio “Anthony”, the late Salvatore, Carmelo, the late Augustine, Joseph, William, John, Frank, Richard, the late Robert, and his only sister, Anna Pisaturo. He also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Joe’s Name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Jose “Joe” Pinheiro

A devoted family man

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Tuesday, July 15th at the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for José “Joe” Pinheiro, who passed away at his home on Saturday, July 12th following

a period of declining health. He was 93 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home today, Wednesday, July 16th, beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

Joe was born on March 1, 1932 in Faial, Azores, Portugal, the son of the late José De Freitas and Maria Glidmina de Terra Pinheiro. He was raised and educated in Portugal and later married the love of his life, Maria Silveira on May 27, 1958. The following year, they journeyed to the United States, settling in East Boston, where they began building a life and family together.

Joe began working for the New England Casket Company in East Boston, where he was employed for over 40 years as a casket buffer, a role in which he took great pride. In 1976, Joe and his family moved to Revere, where he was proud of the home he built, and was especially proud of his beautiful garden. He also had a passion for woodworking and was known for his ability to fix or repair anything, always doing it his way.

Joe was a former member of the Holy Ghost Society of St. John’s Portuguese Church in East Boston and a member of the U.S. Steelworkers Union. He was a devoted family man who provided for his loved ones and shared his deep affection and pride with them.

The beloved husband of 67 years of Maria D. Pinheiro of Revere, he was the loving father of Eloise M. “Ellie” Bolen and her husband, Bruce of Revere, and the late Joseph Pinheiro; cherished grandfather of Courtney M. Bolen of Revere and Melissa R. Archibald and her husband, Paul of Plymouth and the adored great-grandfather of Christian M. Holley of Revere; the dear brother of the late Maria Natalia Freitas and Manuel Freitas. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or at www.diabetes.org.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza,Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Robbie Rupp

Nurse who had a big heart and was always doing for others

Robbie Rupp of Revere entered into rest on July 9, 2025. The loving sister of the late Jack Rupp and his late wife, Betty and the late Joe Rupp, she is survived by sisters Linda and her husband, Bill Semler and Marion Rupp and her brothers, Paul Rupp and his wife, Rosemary Torraco and Fred Rupp. He is also survived by Jack’s daughter, Mary Ellen and her husband, Doug Madden and their children, Matthew and Katie, his son, John Rupp and his wife, Nene and their sons, Ethan and Luca, and daughter, Linda and her husband, Bill Eldridge and their children, Brittany and Chris. She is also survived by Linda’s daughter, Karen and her husband, Ron Bigley, their daughter, Alicia and Karen’s daughter, Chrissy as well as Linda’s daughter, Lynne and her husband, Dom Spadea and their sons, Nick and Dom. She was the dear daughter of the late Mary (O’Riordon) and Harold Rupp.

Robbie grew up in Revere, attended Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Revere High School. Following in her mother’s footsteps, she a became a nurse after training at Holy Ghost Hospital School of Nursing – Cambridge. She subsequently served as a nurse at: Cambridge City Hospital – Cambridge, MA; Mass. General Hospital – Boston, MA; Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital – Santa Barbara, CA; and Whidden Memorial Hospital – Everett, MA.

She was born to be a nurse. For many years Robbie was the primary caregiver for her mother even as she continued to work full-time.

Robbie had a big heart and was always doing for others. She was always concerned for the well being of everyone in her orbit, though she did not want anyone to be concerned about her. She loved her God, her family, her friends and her dogs Princess and Angel. She was an accomplished amateur artist and loved flower gardening – though her tomatoes did not fare so well. Surprisingly to some, she was a fan of country music. She will be missed and fondly remembered.

In accordance with her wishes, there will not be a viewing. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, Revere at 12 noon, Friday July 18. Robbie will be interred at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park alongside her parents and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org.

Robert “Bob” Bertocchi

He loved family, faith and the New England Patriots

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Monday, July 14th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Robert F. “Bob” Bertocchi who died on Friday, July 11th at the Bane Harbor House in Hingham following a long illness, only five days before his 81st birthday. His Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere. Interment immediately followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Bob, as he was known to family, friends, and colleagues, was born on July 16, 1944, in Malden. He was raised and educated in Revere. Bob was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1962. He furthered his education at Dartmouth College where he earned his bachelor’s in accounting, graduating with “High Honors.” Bob later became a CPA in Wakefield for many years. He would then spend the last 25 years of his life working as a Senior Accountant at Mahoney’s Garden Center, where he was still working until his declining health at the age of 80.

Bob was a man of great Catholic faith, and he was a daily communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere, where he received all of his sacraments. He was a past member of the Knight of Columbus Council #179 in Revere.

Bob was a passionate sports fan, and he loved the New England Patriots. He was one of the first season ticket holders of the Patriots, since 1971.

Bob enjoyed time with his family and especially get togethers. He would always supply the guest of honor with their own individual speech, which he would deliver in “Bob Fashion.” He was a man who lived a humble life, he was frugal, quiet, and pleasant. Bob was truly a man who loved family, faith, and the New England Patriots.

He was the beloved son of the late Joseph A. Bertocchi and Margaret Mary (McCarthy) Bertocchi, the loving brother of the late Joseph C. Bertocch. He is also lovingly survived by many cousins young and old, his extended family at Mahoney’s and friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Bob’s name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute / The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West 5th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Paolo J. “Paul” LaRosa

Owned “Paul’s Reptile Circus”

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, July 19th, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Paolo J. “Paul” LaRosa, who died on Sunday July 13th following an 8-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer, he was 56 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery – Chapel Hill Mausoleum, Malden.

Paul was born in Winthrop Hospital on September 24th, 1968. He was raised in East Boston along with his brother and two sisters. He was a graduate of St. Dominic Savio Preparatory High School in East Boston, Class of 1987.

Paul was a man who truly followed his passions in life. His biggest passion and fascination were reptiles. Paul worked around these animals, becoming as knowledgeable about every detail, species, habitat, herpetology, and eating habits, that he could have taught a college class. He traveled all over to learn about and to purchase various reptiles. He eventually collected enough to open his very own reptile business “Paul’s Reptile Circus,” which he proudly owned and operated for 20 + years. Paul’s modo was “connecting kids with reptiles.” He would travel all throughout New England putting on shows and birthday parties. At times, his travels even led him to the Hamptons. He enjoyed going to Zoos and taking trips to the Florida Everglades. Many people dream of working their dream job; Paul lived it! Although he was passionate about his animals, his family and friends were where he truly enjoyed spending his time. His children were the center of his heart.

He was the loving father of Mollie Allen of Winchester, Johnathan Allen of Swampscott and Jenna Allen of Burlington and the proud grandfather of J.J.; the devoted son of the late Angelo and Carmela (Pastore) LaRosa, the cherished brother of Antonietta Mario and her husband, Martin of Winchester, Antonio LaRosa of Revere and Teresa Rossetti and her husband, Robert of Tewksbury; treasured uncle of Christy, Angelo, Martin, Sofia, Nicholas and Robert.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Paul’s memory to New England Herpetological Society, 500 Columbian St., Weymouth, MA 02190. For online condolences please visit us at www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Janet DiCalogero

Dedicated Registered Nurse whose family was her bedrock, her pride and joy

Janet (Trino) DiCalogero of Chelsea passed away on July 9, 2025, at the age of 81. Born in Everett on August 18, 1943 to the late Edward Tirino and Jennie (Bertuccio), she was the beloved wife of 54 years to John DiCalogero Jr.

Janet, a dedicated registered nurse, spent her life providing care and comfort to all. Her passion for her profession was second only to the love she had for her family. Janet was a woman who believed in the value of togetherness and the strength of familial bonds. She was a past member of the Calvary Christian Church in Lynnfield, where she served with humility and dedication. In her free time, Janet relished bowling, horseshoes where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and bocce, always eager to bring a touch of fun and competition into the mix.

Janet was an avid Red Sox fan who didn’t miss a game. Her love of the Red Sox is from childhood and she was even blessed to catch a World Series game during their chase to the championship.

In the words of Maya Angelou, “I sustain myself with the love of family.” This quote embodied Janet’s life. Her family was her bedrock, her pride and joy.

She was the devoted mother of John DiCalogero III and his wife Christina of Melrose and Jill Florentino of Revere; cherished grandmother of Sophia and Ella DiCalogero and Emma Florentino; dear sister of the late Martha DiRienzo, Frances Myers, Alfonso Terino and Tina DiCesare. She is also survived by her loving brothers & sisters in law, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a loving, supportive mother, a dedicated nurse, and a friend to many, always extending a helping hand and a warm smile to those around her.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at www.stjude.org.

Her journey on earth has ended, but her legacy of love, dedication, and support will continue to inspire all those who were fortunate to know her. We invite all those who were touched by Janet’s life to leave memories of Janet and upload photos to the memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com This is a space for us to remember and celebrate Janet DiCalogero. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she loved.

Steven Greenstein

Founder of Metro Driving School

Steven Greenstein, 80, of Winthrop, passed away peacefully on July 2 with his loving family and friends by his side.

Steve was the proud founder of Metro Driving School and the cherished son of the late Rose (Rae) (Bornstein) Greenstein and the late David Greenstein. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy (Kipnis) Greenstein, a devoted stepfather to Marc Kipnis and the dear brother of the late Barbara-Lee Pickard and her husband, Bernie Pickard. Steve is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A longtime resident of Winthrop, Steve had a deep love for his community and found joy in the beauty of the local beaches and the serenity of the ocean. He had a special fondness for lighthouses, which reflected his calm, guiding presence in the lives of those who knew him.

A celebration of Steve’s life will be held on Saturday, July 19, from 12 to 5 p.m. at 32 Faunbar Avenue, Winthrop. All who knew and loved Steve are welcome to come together in remembrance and celebration.

Joanne E. (Long) Licata

Her beautiful spirit and boundless love will be forever missed

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, July 20 from 2. to 6 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Joanne E. (Long) Licata, a lifelong resident of Revere, who passed away on July 13, 2025, at the age of 64,after multiple courageous battles with cancer. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday, July 21st beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St. Revere. Interment will immediately follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Peabody.

Born in Winthrop on March 21, 1961, she was the cherished daughter of the late Rita M. (Leslie) and Robert A. Long, Sr. Joanne was the beloved wife of Thomas of Revere, with whom she shared 42 wonderful years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Ryan Licata and Paige Licata and the loving “dog mom” to their nine-year-old pup, Patches.

Joanne was the dear sister of Russell Long; Janis Halloran and her husband, Paul; and the late Robert A. Long Jr. and his wife, Gail. She is also lovingly survived by her nieces and nephews: Alexis Keane, Adrienne Davies, Christopher Long, Andrea Bettencourt, Greg Licata, Andrea Cordray, Kevin Long, Scott Licata, Jason & Justin DeFilippo.

A longtime employee of Revere Public Schools, Joanne dedicated herself to serving her community and cherished the many friendships, meaningful relationships, and special memories she made throughout her years.

Joanne had a deep love for life and found her greatest joy in the simple, beautiful moments spent with the people she loved most. She especially loved spending time up at the lake with family and lifelong friends, playing cards late into the night, and relaxing on the porch, savoring each sunset and each laugh.

A passionate Boston sports fan, she loved cheering on the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and Bruins, often sending morning text reminders to her family about game times.

She was happiest when surrounded by Ryan, Paige, and Tom, and treasured every moment spent with her close, lifelong friends. Whether she was sharing stories and laughter, hosting gatherings, or simply enjoying quiet time together, Joanne had a remarkable way of making every occasion feel special.

She had an extraordinary gift for making everyone feel loved and seen. Her warmth, kindness, and humor left an unforgettable mark on all who knew her. Joanne’s life was beautifully full — filled with love, laughter, friendship, and countless cherished memories.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her beautiful spirit and boundless love will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne’s memory to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741. For online condolences please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.