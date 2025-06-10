There Must be Zero Tolerance for Violent Protests

We completely understand the anger and frustration on the part of many Americans with the manner in which members of immigrant communities are being arrested and deported not only without any semblance of due process of law, but also in a deliberately cruel and inhumane manner.

But the urge to respond with acts of lawlessness, including throwing rocks and dangerous objects at police officers and other law enforcement personnel, burning vehicles in the street, smashing windows of businesses, and defacing property, is not the answer.

The First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees the right “of the people peaceably to assemble” — and we would emphasize the word “peaceably.”

However, the protests that we have seen the past few days in Los Angeles have not been peaceful. They are creating a dangerous situation for everybody concerned — and it is inevitable that if the protesters escalate their actions, the outcome will be a tragedy.

Those who are partaking in the protests should keep in mind the words of Winston Churchill during the height of WWII when England was facing a threat to its very existence:

“You do your worst and we will do our best.”