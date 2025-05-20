RHS Welcome Club Teams Up with Re-Imagining Immigration and Migration

Students participate in a day-long training retreat in Boston

Special to the Journal

Revere High School’s (RHS) Welcome Club recently took part in a day-long training retreat in Boston with Re-Imagining Immigration and Migration, a local nonprofit that aims to transform the educational ecosystem for immigrant-origin youth. The RHS Welcome Club is a student-led club that works directly with the guidance department to establish the first connection between club members and newcomers to the high school.

Once a new student arrives at RHS, Welcome Club members essentially become big brothers and big sisters to newcomers by showing them the ropes of the high school. The goal is to ease the sense of anxiety some may feel in an overwhelming and intimidating new environment.

The club members provide newcomers with tours of the school building, introduce them to their teachers, provide information about the school’s technology, help them navigate their school workload, or seek out newcomers at lunch and sit, talk, and introduce them to fellow students.

At the training, Re-Imagining Immigration and Migration staff provided students with the opportunity to improve their leadership skills and, more importantly, feel like they can make a difference in their school and community.

“This partnership between Re-Imagining Migration and Revere High School provided numerous benefits to our future leaders,” said Lino Paulo Cabral, RHS’s Transfer Student Activity Advisor and member of the Student Agency/Restorative Justice/SEL Support Working Group. “The leadership retreat led by Meisha Lamb-Bell and supported by Adam Strom and two students from Brown University was well-designed with clearly defined goals and expectations.”

Throughout the training, students were engaged and had multiple opportunities to share their thoughts, feelings, and concerns and demonstrate leadership skills. One objective, or “goal,” of the training was to have the students create an action plan based on the students’ school audit.

“This objective was met and will be implemented in the 2025-26 school year,” said Cabral. “Besides improving our students’ leadership skills, this professional development event will resonate with our students and leave a positive impression on what they can accomplish now and in the future.”

Reflecting on the training, Welcome Club member Jose Marin Herrera said he learned that leadership isn’t only about big, visible actions, but small, everyday acts like lending a pencil can also be meaningful expressions of leadership.

“What I found especially helpful was the chance to hear diverse perspectives on what it means to be a leader, which broadened my understanding that leadership can take many different forms depending on the situation,” said Jose. “The interactive activities gave me practical experience and boosted my confidence, showing me how important self-assurance is when guiding others. This training strongly supported my work with the Welcome Club by equipping me with tools to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for new students. One key takeaway is that leadership is about consistent, confidence-driven actions that encourage participation and build trust. I’m excited to apply these lessons in our club to help every newcomer feel valued and supported from their very first day.”

Welcome Club member Dejvi Silaj said the biggest “light bulb” moment was realizing that leadership is not a title; it is a set of everyday behaviors.

“A true leader models the attitude they hope to see, listens more than they speak, and takes responsibility for both the wins and the mistakes,” said Dejvi. “I also learned that leadership styles can be quiet or bold. What matters most is being genuine and focused on supporting the group’s goals. The most helpful part of the training was when we explored what it feels like to be a leader. It helped me reflect on my own strengths and areas for growth. We also discussed real-life scenarios, which made it easier to see how leadership works in action. Learning from experienced mentors and hearing others’ perspectives gave me new insight into how leadership can look different for everyone.”

Dejvi added that the training will support his work with the Welcome Club.

“Our club’s goal is to help new students feel comfortable and included, and this training gave me tools to do that more intentionally,” he said. “I now feel more confident in spotting when someone feels left out, bringing people together, and encouraging others to participate.”

Club member Jocelyn Lazo said she learned that listening is just as important as speaking.

“Understanding the needs of new students helps us better welcome them,” she said. “Small actions can have a big impact. Even a friendly smile or a quick conversation can make someone feel accepted. Leading by example is powerful. By showing kindness, being responsible, and staying positive, I can influence others in the club to do the same. Change starts with initiative. If I see something that could be improved at school or in the club, I shouldn’t wait for someone else; I can take the first step.”

The RHS Welcome Club was created as a pilot program through Revere Public School’s Equity Advisory Board to provide a sense of belonging to all the kids in the district. The board’s Student Agency/Restorative Justice/SEL Support Working Group developed the Welcome Club at RHS with the hope of spreading the program to all schools in the district.

“The Revere High School Welcoming Club students demonstrated extraordinary leadership and compassion through their thoughtful action plans,” said Re-Imagining Immigration and Migration Executive Director Adam Strom. “By addressing critical issues like language barriers, cultural representation, and peer support systems, these young change-makers aren’t just identifying problems—they’re creating practical solutions that align remarkably well with evidence-based best practices.”

Strom added, “The students’ unique perspectives remind us that students are our most valuable consultants in creating truly inclusive schools. When we see students as agents of change rather than passive recipients of support, we nurture both better schools and more empowered young leaders.”

During this event, the Welcome Club members were awarded the Pathways Club medals provided by the Peter R. Marsh Foundation. The annual High School Pathways Club Grant is available to eligible high schools nationwide. This grant compensates a member of a school’s education staff chosen as the Pathways Club leader. Through community service activities, public recognition, and service awards, the student Pathways Club nurtures empathy, compassion, and mannerly citizenship in students with unrecognized potential.