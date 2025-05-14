Councillor Juan Pablo Jaramillo pulls re-election papers

Councilor at-large Juan Pablo Jaramillo has pulled signature papers in his bid for reelection to the Revere City Council At-Large. On May 13th Jaramillo had announced he’d be running for reelection and now that papers are available he’s pulled papers. Elected to the Revere City Council in 2023, at-large Councillor Jaramillo is a experienced policy maker having worked in the state house as a legislative director for former State Senator Joe Boncore and currently works at a labor union advocating for better protections for workers around the state.

“Since my election the work of getting closer to the people has never stopped. Signature gathering is more than just about getting on the ballot, it’s an opportunity to talk to working class families and ask them to make a small but valuable investment in the future of our community,” said Jaramillo who turned in over 500 signatures to the election commission during his last race which is 10 times more than the required number to qualify for the ballot.

Signature papers are due to the Revere Election Commission on July 29th and if necessary a preliminary election will be held on September 16th in the Councillor at-large race.