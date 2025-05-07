Obituaries 05-07-2025

Carmela Coviello

A matriarch in the truest sense of the word

Carmela H. Coviello of Revere passed away on May 4 at the age of 93.

Born in Revere on January 11, 1932, to the late Giacomo Arigo and Pasqualena (Aloisi); beloved wife of the late Benedict Coviello.

A matriarch in the truest sense of the word, her love for her family knew no bounds, and her nurturing spirit made her a beacon of comfort and strength to all who knew her.

As a devoted homemaker, Carmela’s ability to transform simple ingredients into mouth-watering Italian dishes was nothing short of extraordinary. Her culinary skills were a testament to her Italian heritage and were a way of expressing her love for her family and friends. She also shared a deep love for travel and was an avid bowler. Accompanied by her late husband, she would frequently revisit the charming landscapes of Sicily, Italy, and escape to the sunny beaches of Aruba every year.

Carmela was an adored mother to Carolyn Ann Verdura and her longtime companion, Herbert J. Comeau III of Saugus, and the late David Coviello; dear sister of the late Guy, Roy, and James Arigo; adored grandmother of the late Nicholas Verdura. She is also survived by loving extended family members and friends.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, today, Wednesday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In celebrating Carmela’s remarkable life, we invite you to share your cherished memories, stories, and photographs on the memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the American Heart Association. Your contributions will help keep the spirit of this extraordinary woman alive, reminding us of the love, compassion, loyalty, and support that characterized her beautiful soul.

Gino D’Aloisio, Sr.

Home builder who cared for the downtrodden, needy and those who suffered loss

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, May 9th

from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Gino W. D’Aloisio, Sr. who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 30th at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following a brief illness. He recently celebrated his 95th birthday. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Internment, with military honors, will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Gino was born on April 7, 1930, in Everett to his late parents, Silvio and Elisa (Popoli) D’Aloisio. He was one of two children, raised in Everett. The family then moved to Revere. Gino was educated in Revere Public Schools and he was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1948 where he played football.

He enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged after his service to his country. Gino returned home and began working in the construction industry. He became a home builder as well as a landlord of many properties in the Boston area. He was most proud of the many homes he built all over the North Shore. He also married and began his family, which consisted of four children while simultaneously running a business.

During this time in Gino’s life, he had a thirst for education, and he returned to the classroom. He was accepted into Harvard University and in 1978 he proudly earned his bachelor’s degree graduating Summa Cum Laude. This was something that Gino was very proud of and was very humble about as well. In his later years, he continued his love of challenging his mind through his frequent crossword puzzle sessions with his son, Daniel.

He never publicly revealed any of his many acts of kindness and generosity, which only now have come to light. He cared for the downtrodden, needy and those who suffered loss. Having grown up during the Depression on Asti Avenue in Revere, he always was concerned that those in need “had food on the table.” Throughout his life he set an example for his children of what it meant to be a sacrificial worker, to supply all his family’s needs, and a generous and forgiving person.

One of his grandsons said, “What a great man and life, 95 years well lived. I learned so much from my grandfather. Most of all, that anything worthwhile in this life you will have to work hard for; nothing good comes without hard work. Also, that the Lord and family is everything.”

He was the husband of the late Kathleen (Deary) D’Aloisio; the loving father of Dana D’Aloisio and his wife, Sharon of New Hampshire, Diana L. Nylen and her husband, Richard of Holden, MA, Daniel S. D’Aloisio, Sr. and his wife, Mary of Peabody, and the late Gino W. D’Aloisio, Jr.; the cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was the dear brother of Flora Binaghi and her husband, Renzo and is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Worcester County Food Bank. For online condolences please visit: www.vertucciiosmithvazza.com

Rosemarie A. Ruggiero

Worked in Revere Veteran Affairs Office and later as assistant to Revere City Clerk John Henry

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 8th at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere, for Rosemarie A. (Ferrante) Ruggiero who passed away at home on Saturday, May 3rd surrounded by the presence and love of her family, following a very brief illness. She was 87 years old. Interment immediately following will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. At Rosemarie’s request, visiting hours are omitted.

Rosemarie was born on July 12, 1937, in Revere to her late parents, Francis “Frank” Ferrante and Carmella (Colella) Ferrante. Rosemarie and her

brother, Theodore were raised and educated in Revere. She was a graduate of

Revere High School, Class of 1955. Rosemarie married, began her family in Revere and was a loving and devoted mother to her three children.

She later returned to the workforce when her children were of age and began working for the City of Revere in the Veterans Affairs Office. She then worked directly with John Henry, the City Clerk, as an assistant to the clerk, for many years. Rosemarie’s career with the city was for over 30 years.

She married her husband, Jerry Ruggiero in 1985, and several years later they moved to Danvers. Rosemarie was all about her family. She cherished hosting holidays or any special event. She loved the New England Patriots and would gather the family together for many football Sunday parties.

Rosemarie was also a movie buff and always enjoyed watching a movie as well as being an avid reader. She enjoyed the summer and going to the beach in years past, but most importantly, Rosemarie was happiest while she was surrounded by her family.

She was the beloved wife of 33 years to the late Gerald “Jerry the Barber” Ruggiero; the loving mother of Frank F. Castagno Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Rockport, Carla Salvitti and her husband, Thomas of Saugus, Laurie Granito and her husband, Samuel of Danvers, Bernadette Ruggiero and Anthony Ruggiero, both of Florida; the cherished Nonnie of Lauren, Kristina, Alisa, Olivia, Samantha, Samuel, and Frank and the treasured G.G. of Addison Rose and the dear sister of the late Revere Fire Deputy Chief Theodore “Ted” Ferrante. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted in the care and direction of Vertuccio

Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, MA 02151. For online condolences please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Eugene L. “Gene” Campanaro

He filled not just his own life, but all those around him with joy and laughter

Gene Campanaro died peacefully Friday, April 25, 2025 in his home with his wife, Linda and loyal friend, Jack Faretra by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis (Gene) Campanaro and Clara (Tedeschi) and his brother, Emile (Jimmy) Campanaro. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Troccoli) of Malden, his

brothers, Richard (Dicky) and his wife, Claire Campanaro; Francis (Chucky) and his wife, Liz Campanaro as well as his nieces and nephews: Steven Campanaro, Kristen Accomando, Jennifer Campanaro Barkley, Jaclyn Campanaro, Richard Campanaro, Jr., and great nieces: Skylar and Sydney Accomando, Evan and Clara Barkley.

Gene was born and raised in East Boston on Wordsworth Steet, Orient Ave. and on Princeton Steet. He was a star athlete, especially baseball and excelled as a pitcher playing alongside teammate and rival, Tony Conigliaro. He graduated from Boston English High School before entering his profession as an auctioneer for Joseph Finn & Company, the perfect job for a man as handsome, charismatic, well-dressed, quick-witted and with a business acumen as keen as his.

Gene filled not just his own life, but all those around him with joy and laughter. He was the life of the party and loved to dance, often on tabletops or anywhere else he saw fit. While he often played by his own rules, he understood loyalty, respect, obligation, and had a keen sense of what was right and just in the world.

He was a fierce defender of family and friends and lived for his wife, Linda, by whose side he lived out his days with love and joy. Gene Campanaro’s life and passing is a reminder to all those who knew him to live life fully, loudly with joy and laughter surrounded by those you love, to give generously, to do what’s right even when it’s difficult and to enjoy the ride.

Boom.

A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, May 6th in Vertuccio Smith & Vazza,

Beechwood Home for Funerals followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Daniel Longfellow Browne Jr.

He will be remembered for the kindness, warmth, and the humor he shared with everyone he encountered

Daniel Longfellow Browne Jr., 55, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2025, after bravely confronting a series of health challenges.

Born in Lynn on November 15, 1969, Daniel was a devoted son to Daniel and Linda Browne and a beloved brother to Kathleen Gatto.

Affectionately known as “Danny” to many, he graduated from Revere High School in 1987, where he proudly continued his father’s legacy as a member of the Revere High Patriots Football Team.

In 2004, Linda and Danny Sr. relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, to be closer to their grandchildren. Daniel soon followed, becoming lovingly known to family and friends in the area as “Uncle D.”

He was deeply proud of and fiercely protective of his niece, Kate Gatto, and nephews, Jake, Dillon and Connor Gatto. He enthusiastically supported the boys’ hockey pursuits and found great joy in attending their games and sharing in their accomplishments. Daniel and Kate shared a special bond and often enjoyed spending time together over a meal and good conversation.

Professionally, Daniel was recognized for his dedication and skill as a Sales Representative in the printer and copier industry. His commitment, reliability, and personable nature earned him respect among colleagues and clients alike. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he will be remembered for the kindness, warmth, and humor he shared with everyone he encountered.

Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents: Pauline and Henry Browne, and Gladys and Dante Ginnetti. He is survived by his parents, Danny and Linda Browne, sister, Kathleen Gatto and brother-in-law, Jay Gatto, his cherished niece and nephews—Kate, Jake, Dillon, and Connor Gatto—as well as his dear Auntie Jude Ginnetti, Auntie Kathie and Uncle Charlie Mills, and cousins Brandon (Jenn) Mills and Casey (Tiffany) Mills, as well as very dear friend, Trish Pergola Prizio.

A Celebration of Daniel’s Life will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 4 p,m. at Quinn Shalz Funeral Home, located at 3600 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.

An additional Memorial Service will be held in Massachusetts, at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 14, 2025 in Spinelli’s located at 282 Bennington Street, East Boston, MA 02128. In accordance with Daniel’s wishes, guests are kindly asked not to wear black. His favorite color was blue.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Though our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in Daniel’s final request:

“Just remember me and smile and think of me often…”

In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel’s memory may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital: http://secure.childrenshospital.org/goto/DannyBrowne

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the love, support, and prayers extended during this difficult time.