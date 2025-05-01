Satter House Residents Appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show

By Cary Shuman

Three residents of the Jack Satter House, Phyllis Snyder, Loretta Paquet. and Roxanne Aiello, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show last Thursday to talk about “The Spectacular Seniors 2025” calendar in which they and other residents posed in partially clothed fashion.

Satter House residents Loretta Paquet, Phyllis Snyder, and

Roxanne Aiello, pictured on set with Kelly Clarkson, host of

The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The entire group of senior calendar models, along with Rabbi Lior Nevo and Hebrew Life and Satter House officials, traveled by bus from the Revere residential building to New York City for the show.

“Being on The Kelly Clarkson Show was amazing – the whole response to our calendar has been crazy, interesting and exciting,” said the 91-year-old Snyder about the wave of popularity that the Satter House’s calendar fundraising project has generated locally and nationally.

Snyder’s comments on the show about her granddaughter’s reaction to her pinup debut drew a seismic response from the audience.

“When my granddaughter found out that I was going to be on the calendar and coming out to see you [Clarkson], she said, ‘Grandma, you’re a hot b—h,” related Snyder, as the studio audience cheered wildly.

Paquet said the entire TV experience was “something I’ll remember the rest of my days.”

“When I saw the studio audience and got to meet Kelly Clarkson, I got so nervous and excited,” said Paquet.

Paquet, 90, described to Clarkson “a thrill of a lifetime” when she met movie star and director Ben Affleck backstage during the show. Affleck and Jon Bernthal, co-stars of the new movie, “The Accountant 2” were the opening guests on the show.

“I hugged [Ben] and he kissed me, and Jon kissed my hand – I’ve never going to wash these arms and I’ve never going to wash this part of my face,” Paquet jokingly told Clarkson. “He [Affleck] went right for me. Ben Affleck, can you believe it?”

Paquet, who was Miss February, posed behind some Bingo cards in her calendar photo.

“I love to play Bingo – and we always play Bingo in the building – it was a lot of fun doing the calendar – who ever thought at 90 I’d be a pinup girl?” Paquet said on the show.

Aiello, president of the Jack Satter House Tenants Association, spoke on the show about the goal of the special calendar, which was to raise funds for bus transportation for activity trips.

Clarkson then asked Aiello, “The rabbi comes to you and says, ‘semi-nude calendar,’ what are your thoughts?”

Aiello replied, “When she said, ‘how about doing a calendar’ – it came out like doing a nude calendar, and she said, ‘you won’t be nude, we’ll just put on tank tops and look nude.’ It was exciting to do this. It was fun to see all of us, from ages that ranged from mid-70s to 92. And we did very well with the calendar.”

The Satter ladies concluded their appearance by presenting their Spectacular Seniors calendar to Clarkson as a birthday gift.

“You’re an inspiration to all of us – just to live life in a fun way,” said Clarkson.

All three ladies spoke glowingly about Clarkson, the multi-talented singer and songwriter and popular talk show who was the winner on American Idol’s first season in 2002.

“She was so sweet and charming, she’s very pretty, and has a nice personality,” said Snyder.

“The whole trip was wonderful,” said Paquet. “The people at the show took good care of us. Kelly is a sweetheart. She’s always been my American Idol. She was so nice and made us feel so comfortable.”

“The trip to New York was something I will never, ever forget,” said Aiello. “The trip to New York was amazing and we stayed at a hotel in Times Square. The [Kelly Clarkson] Show treated us like movie stars. It was the most memorable experience. It was great.”