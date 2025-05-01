News

Happy 100th Joyce Mitchell

The Residence at Riverbend in Ipswich, MA, recently celebrated
a significant milestone: resident Joyce Mitchell’s 100th
birthday. State Senator Bruce Tarr joined the celebration and
presented Ms. Mitchell with birthday cards from The Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The community extends its warmest wishes to Ms. Mitchell on this special occasion, recognizing her remarkable century of life and looking forward to many more moments.

