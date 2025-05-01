News Happy 100th Joyce Mitchell by Journal Staff • May 1, 2025 • 0 Comments Courtesy PhotoThe Residence at Riverbend in Ipswich, MA, recently celebrateda significant milestone: resident Joyce Mitchell’s 100thbirthday. State Senator Bruce Tarr joined the celebration andpresented Ms. Mitchell with birthday cards from The Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The community extends its warmest wishes to Ms. Mitchell on this special occasion, recognizing her remarkable century of life and looking forward to many more moments.