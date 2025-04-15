Letter to the Editor

The Museum of African American History | Boston & Nantucket needs you

Dear Editor,

On March 27, the White House issued an executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity in American History.” On its surface, this directive may appear to target the Smithsonian Institution and the National Park Service, institutions under direct executive control. However, as with previous executive actions on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and the Department of Education’s letter regarding race in public education, the implications reach far beyond Washington. This executive order gives credence to the practice of minimizing, deprioritizing, and potentially erasing African American history. We have already seen the scrubbing of African American history on a number of federal government websites.

This is a direct challenge to our mission, our work and our future.

The Museum of African American History (MAAH) stands as a living testament that Black people were not only present but instrumental in the creation and advancement of this nation. MAAH also reflects a long history of multiracial coalitions that fought for justice. The African Meeting House in Boston is the founding site of the New England Antislavery Society, established by William Lloyd Garrison, which hosted numerous interracial antislavery events. Inspired by Boston’s African Meeting House, Nantucket’s Black community established its own African Meeting House in 1825.

Historically, the Black community has preserved its legacy through oral traditions, historic buildings, art and objects, as well as the unwavering commitment of a community of historians and scholars. Our preservation efforts were made possible by the diverse cadre of supporters from the historic synagogue that occupied the African Meeting House – Boston and later sold the building to MAAH in 1972 to the family of Florence Higginbotham, last property owner of our Nantucket campus.

As you may know, last June, the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) awarded MAAH a transformational grant of $500,000, to be distributed this fiscal year, to help build our organizational capacity—support that was timely and essential. A small portion of the grant was dispensed at that time. However, recently IMLS staff have been placed on administrative leave, had their email accounts disabled, and the vast majority of our grant funds withheld without explanation.

Now, we‘ve received official notice that our IMLS grant has been terminated. The letter cited that our work is “no longer consistent with the agency’s priorities and no longer serves the interest of the United States and the IMLS program.” We understand that receiving this notice requires us to return the initial installment we received.

Make no mistake, these efforts are designed to marginalize and destabilize the Museum of African American History, and African American public history institutions like us. We are all in danger of being erased. MAAH is at a critical juncture.

MAAH will not be erased. We will continue to fight for the preservation, conservation and interpretation of the contributions of people of African descent in New England. But we cannot fight this fight alone. We need your help.

MAAH stands as a beacon of truth, resilience, and cultural pride. It is where generations come to learn the real, often untold stories of African American struggle, triumph, and contribution to American history.

But now, with the Administration’s elimination of crucial funding, this vital institution faces unprecedented financial challenges. Without immediate support, the ability to preserve, educate, and inspire may be compromised.

Here’s how you can help:

Donate: Urge your friends, colleagues, and community members to financially support the Museum. Now is the time for people to match their words of support with meaningful action. Donations are a direct investment in protecting our history and sustaining our mission.

Engage Your Elected Officials: Contact your U.S. Senators and Representatives. Encourage them to defend IMLS and ensure full funding for MAAH. Share what this Museum means to you and your community. This Call & Write?link from American Alliance of Museums (AAM) provides simple and easy access to Congress ensuring that they receive your message urgently.

Spread the Word: Amplify our message—on social media, in your organizations, and across your personal and professional circles.

Join MAAH’s Membership: Become an annual member of the Museum. Show your solidarity at a critical moment while accessing exclusive member benefits. Already have a membership? Give one to a friend!

The time to act is now. In the words of noted orator Frederick Douglass:

“Power concedes nothing without a demand.

It never did and it never will.”

We are living in uncertain times, but as history has shown us, resilience is in our DNA. Just as the Black communities of Beacon Hill and Nantucket persevered in the face of adversity, we too will press forward.

We ask that you stand with us because history should never be silenced.

With appreciation and resolve,

Dr. Noelle Trent