Body Found off Revere Beach

Staff Report

A body was found in the water off Revere Beach late Monday afternoon, according to state police.

Around 5:45 p.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to a call for an object floating in the water. Police determined the object was a body, and investigators said there was no sign of foul play.

As of Tuesday morning, police had not released any information on the identity of the body or the possible cause of death.

Police did state that there were no threats to the public as a result of the incident.

As of press time, no further info is available. Please check our website where updates will be posted as they become available.