RHS Drama Club visits Jack Satter House to Prepare for Upcoming Grease Production

By Melissa Moore-Randall

As the Revere High Drama Club prepares for their upcoming production of Grease, they had an opportunity to step back into time thanks to the residents of the Jack Satter House. During February vacation, the students visited the Jack Satter house to get a perspective of what life was like in high school during the 1950s and 1960s. They used their visit as an inspiration for their characters in the April production. The residents shared stories of being a part of drama club, cheering, sports teams and what life was like as compared to now with some even dressing up as Grease characters. RHS Drama Teacher, Kristina Menissian talked about the experience. “It was great to see a multigenerational connection here in our community. Regardless of generation, everyone in the room could connect with the general themes one goes through in high school- which is one of the reasons Grease is such a hit. Thanks to Joan Ford for working with me to set it up. The kids said they really enjoyed the experience, spending time with residents and hearing their stories. We extended the opportunity for the residents to come and see the kids in the show and we hope to see them there!”

Grease will be performed on April 3rd and 4th at 7pm in the RHS Auditorium. For ticket information, visit www.reverehighdrama.weebly.com