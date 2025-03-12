Obituaries 03-12-2025

Ronald R. Accettullo, Sr.

Longtime C-Notes Keyboardist and Accordionist

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service on Tuesday, March 18th at 1:30 p.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, for Ronald R. Accettullo, Sr., who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 5th at the Everett Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Everett. He was 81 years old.

Ronnie was born on March 28, 1943 in Revere to his late parents, Joseph and Esther (DeYeso) Accettullo. He was raised and educated in Revere along with his brothers and sister. Ronnie was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1960.

Ronnie’s passion was music. He was able to pursue and work doing what he loved, playing music. A keyboardist and accordionist for many years, he was a member of the band, “The C-Notes.” He and his band would play in many lounges and clubs on the North Shore, specifically The Copa Lounge and the Yankee Club as well as at many other venues and events. During this time, he married his love, Diane K. (Cronin) on April 25, 1970. Ronnie was also blessed with being the father of his two sons, Ronnie, Jr. and Corey.

Ronnie lived most of his life in Revere and it was where he raised his children. Ronnie enjoyed being with his family and listening to music.

He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Diane K. (Cronin) Accettullo of Malden; the loving father of Ronald R. Accettullo, Jr. and his wife, Emalee and Corey J. Accettullo, all of Malden; the dear brother of Marian Maffeo of Revere, and the late Anthony and Joseph Accettullo. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The staff at Vertuccio, Smith and Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals is most honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements.

Mary Sozio Kelley

Known for her fiercely independent spirit

Mary Sozio Kelley, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 after bravely battling a recurrence of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Mary was born on May 20, 1929, to the late Luigi Sozio and Michelina Imperato Sozio. She was the loving sister of the late Chuck Sozio and his wife, Patricia Sozio of Wakefield, as well as the late Anthony Sozio of Revere. Mary is also survived by her sister, Irene Giuffrida of Lynnfield, along with the late Frank Giuffrida.

Known for her fiercely independent spirit, Mary cherished her relationships with her nieces—Tina (Giuffrida) Primavera and Gina Giuffrida, both of Lynnfield, and Lorraine Logan. Although Mary wished for children of her own, she loved her nieces like her own daughters and took great joy in being a part of their lives. She was a beloved great-aunt to Francesca Primavera Borthwick, Caterina Primavera, Gemma Primavera, Robert Noto, Evelyn Noto, Jack Logan, and Jesse Logan.

Mary was known for her unfiltered comments; she never held back her opinions and always spoke her mind. Her candidness and humor made her a cherished friend to many. Remarkably, Mary remained active up until the last two months of her life, exemplifying her vibrant spirit.

Mary was employed by Herb Connolly Auto Sales, where one of the salesmen taught her to drive, leading her to purchase her first car. She continued to drive until the end of her life. Mary was also one of the earliest switchboard operators trained by Bell Telephone, known as “Ma Bell.” Throughout her career at Index, she served as a switchboard operator and receptionist, earning the affectionate title of “The Voice of Index.” After retiring from Index in the early 1980s, she briefly worked at Sozio Appliance Headquarters, supporting her beloved brother Chuck.

Travel was a passion for Mary; she cherished trips to San Diego with her niece and enjoyed numerous cruises with friends whenever possible. Mary shared a special bond with her dearest friend Dody, who was a testament to a true friend throughout the years in good times and bad. They always had fun together, even amidst doctor appointments and Dody was a constant source of security for Mary during her journey.

Her funeral service will be held at Paul Buonfiglio and Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Friday, March 14 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Anthony’s Church in Revere at 11 a.m. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Mary’s legacy of love, friendship, and resilience, coupled with her spirited personality and unapologetic humor, will forever be remembered by all who knew her.

David Moore

A man who made people feel seen, heard and most importantly, loved

It is with both sadness and celebration that we remember the life of David Moore, who passed away on March 5, 2025, at the age of 75.

He was born in Chelsea on July 17, 1949 to the late James Moore and Margaret (Clark). David, fondly known as Dave, was a beacon of humor and kindness, casting a warm and inviting light on everyone who had the pleasure to know him. His life was marked by a contagious spirit of joy, his laughter echoing in the hearts of those who survive him. As the poet Maya Angelou once said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” This could not be truer for David, a man who made people feel seen, heard, and most importantly, loved.

David graduated from Chelsea High class of 1967 and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Boston State College. David was a thoughtful and compassionate man who dedicated his life to his profession as an underwriter in the insurance industry. Despite his commitment to his career, he never let work overshadow the things he cherished most. His love for home decorating was a testament to his vibrant personality, with every room in his residence in Revere, reflecting his unique style.

He had a particular fondness for plants and flowers, nurturing each one with the same loving care he extended to those around him. David’s devotion to his late mother, Margaret Moore, was palpable; he carried her memory in every sunflower he nurtured, every room he decorated, and every life he touched.

David is survived by his sister, Carol Csongor and her late husband, Frank of Danvers, brother, Edward “Ted” Moore and his wife, Goldie of Saugus, and Janie Moore of Rhode Island and the late James “Jimmy” who will remember him as a loving brother, a funny companion, and a thoughtful confidante. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

As we bid farewell to David, let us remember the words of Albert Schweitzer, “The only ones among you who will be really happy are those who will have sought and found how to serve.” David found his happiness in service – to his family, his friends, his work, and even his plants.

A Visitation will be held for Dave on Friday, March 21 at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.

Cecile “Ceil” Tenovsky

Of Revere

Cecile “Ceil” (Sirota) Tenovsky of Revere died peacefully on March 7.

The beloved wife of the late Norman Tenovsky, she was predeceased by her two children Scott and Marci. The loving daughter of the late Abraham Sirota and the late Gertrude (Caras) Sirota, she was the dear sister of Judy Stein and her husband, Jerry and their two sons Todd and David; loving cousin of Anita Rose and her children, Cheryl, Michael, Jeffrey and David; beloved aunt of Karen Pettigrew and her husband, Chris and their family; cherished friend of Marilyn “Mally” and Mark Petrucelli, Denise and John DeStefano, Amy and Jermaine Bellard and Margaret “Sis” Paolucci.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Tuesday, March 11. Burial was in Sudilkov Cemetery in Everett. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online guestbook, please visit the funeral home website: www.torffuneralservice.com.

Debra Mae ‘Dixie’ Richard

Of Malden

Debra Mae “Dixie” Richard, 68, passed away on March 8, 2025, in Winthrop, Massachusetts. The daughter of Gene and Lenora (Bradley) Richard. Debra was born and raised in Malden. She lived a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with family and friends.

Debra worked as a Hearings Officer for the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Boston before retiring in 2021. Beyond her professional life, Debra found joy in simple pleasures and treasured traditions and will be remembered by many as “the life of the party”. She loved spending Tuesday nights with the girls, creating intricate diamond art pieces, soaking up the sun at the beach, dancing to her favorite tunes, and hosting lively card nights filled with laughter, camaraderie, and mimosas. These moments, and everyone she shared them with, brought her immense happiness.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Lenora Dever and husband Paul of Wilmington, Jennifer Melanson of Malden, Scott Croscup Jr. and wife Sheila of Abington, her beloved grandchildren Adam Dever, Luke Dever, Aidan Labillois and Jeffery Buckley. She also leaves behind her sister Jean and husband Phil Johnson of Sandwich, twin brother Daniel Richard and Diane Hatfield of NH, and Gary Richard and wife Lori of AL. as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and dearest friends. Her companion Michael Behen was a cherished presence in her life.

Debra was predeceased by her parents, her husband Joseph C. Melanson and her siblings Lorraine Keenan, Mark Richard, Thomas Richard and Marcella Richard Araujo.

Her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May her memory bring comfort to those who loved her.

Visitation for Debra will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St. Malden on Thursday March 13th from 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be held the following day Friday March 14th at St. Joseph’s Parish in Malden at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.