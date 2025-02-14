Zonta Club News & Notes

Zonta International 2024 Amelia earhart Fellow

Members of the Zonta Club of Chelsea & North Shore and the Zonta Club of Malden recently celebrated the remarkable achievements of Zonta’s District 1 Amelia Earhart Fellowship recipients. Amelia Earhart Fellowship is a unique and prestigious award program started in 1938 in honor of Amelia Earhart the famed pilot and Zonta member. This $10,000 Fellowship is awarded annually to up to 30 women internationally pursuing Ph.D./doctoral degrees in aerospace engineering and space sciences. Candidates are evaluated based on their academic achievements, research proposals and leadership potential. Women who demonstrate a superior academic record conducting research applied to aerospace engineering or space sciences are eligible.

The Fellowship recipients honored at this event were Kierra Wilk a Ph.D. Candidate at Brown University studying Planetary Science, Mennatallah Hussein is a Ph.D. student in the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT and Madelyn Hoying’s Ph.D. research is in the Tearney Lab at MGH investigating aerospace physiology leading to novel medical devices for long duration space flight.

Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. For more information, please visit the website; Zonta.org.